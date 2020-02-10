Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters praise Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar Fox News received praise this afternoon for what it said in last week’s debate, in which it expressed concern that “a democratic socialist is at the top of the democratic card,” as the presenter put it.

On the five today Greg Gutfeld said: “[It] says something good about her and something scary about the rest. She thinks for herself like the rest of the crowd is huddled together. The sad thing about this harvest is that you are grateful even for a grain of common sense. Apparently it is an act of blasphemy to express disgust at an ideological threat that has contributed to the deaths of millions. “

“Amy is at least rooted in one reality, which means that she is toast,” he added.

Gutfeld as well Jesse Watters gave Klobuchar some recognition and even suggested that she could do surprisingly well in the primaries.

Watters said, “I think she’ll do well tomorrow. And she could beat Sleepy Joe … I think she’s the only one who really shows how she wants it.”

Later in the conversation, Gutfeld drove back to Klobuchar and said, “I think she is Trump’s biggest challenge. If the contestants were like a mountain to climb, finding the corners and corners on Klobuchar is difficult to find. You can call Lizz Warren Pocahontas, Biden old and frail, and Bernie a socialist, but what do you call her? Nothing.”

You can see above about Fox News.

