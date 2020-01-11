Greg Healey – Black Sabbath Magic, Myth & Mayhem

Loading...

New book that takes the reader through the trials and tribulations of Heavy Metal trailblazers Black Sabbath. It is written by Greg Healey, the man behind the excellent Not For The The Children. LTW’s Ian Canty goes on a journey to the dark side …

These days, Black Sabbath receives appropriate respect for the glorious performance of their first incarnation. During that time they provided a number of building blocks for rock music in the UK and worldwide to such an extent that it is difficult to imagine a time before their influence came into play. The genre of heavy metal and the different subsections would be much poorer without them and they are regularly praised and profiled in the monthly magazines. They are much praised and praised, seen as the ultimate standard by which others are judged.

But that wasn’t always the case, as this new book by Greg Healey claims. When these four ordinary Aston boys first appeared in public consciousness with their self-titled debut album, their reception could not have been different. Almost for a man (and at that time it was almost all men in the music press), the weekly music inks condemned the band as provincial fat, playing stupid, simplistic material for teenagers who had not yet developed a taste for ‘real’ music. Sabbath had a few early followers (including a John Peel, who also gradually turned them around), but that was the wisdom received in the early 1970s.

That vision showed a total lack of understanding and often said more about the writers than the band. For example, simple should not necessarily be bad and teenagers were probably the people who brought the music back. So if Sabbath was ‘their’ band, didn’t that mean that the NME, Melody Maker etc. had lost contact with what was going on? However, the constant criticism apparently stung the band, something that would lead them to move from their raw sound to something more sophisticated, a movement that was hardly satisfied. The irony is that those early Sabbath recordings are still most recalled with love and topped by what is left of the music press.

Magic, Myth & Mayhem takes you on a concise journey through the formative years of the band, to the point where the wheels of the car fell at the time of Ozzy’s exit, to the Ronnie James Dio years and to the latest performances of 2017 Greg Healey is a great storyteller who has an eye for the detail that fans like and keeps the story light enough for the less involved. He always observes that Black Sabbath was a group of working class guys from the Midlands and this gave them that crucial bond with their avid fans – it was as if four of the audience had climbed on stage and had given these early 70s children a meeting point while the rest of the world complained that the previous decade was over. In fact, the brutal, beautiful and basic thrust of their music (think of the crushing riffage of Iron Man) and their followers built from a fan base by ferocious giggling in the face of insensitivity to the press (at best) parallel with punk five years later.

Their story is a story whose elements would be played over the years, elements that originate in events that took place during the education and youth of the different members. Tony Iommi would emerge as the band’s main creative power, an industrial injury he sustained while developing the unique sound of Sabbath. His urge to be the boss, however, manifested itself before BS in the bullying of Ozzy at school. He would later play an important role in practical jokes that went much further than just playing horses (part of the chaos of the title of the book) – his torture of Bill Ward seems to be particularly nasty here.

He also saw Ozzy Osbourne as an easily replaceable “instrument”, showing a total lack of understanding from his side of the chemistry and appeal of the band. The bass work of Geezer Butler set the tone for the bleak sound of Black Sabbath and his exploration of dark matter in the lyrics meant that the band was perceived by some as satanists and subjected to crazy press releases. Ironically, it was also a good blob of their early attraction, but in the end Iommi thought he could do without him. Ward and Osbourne finally saved and Butler also timeouted, meaning Iommi was the only guy from Aston left in the many lineups that came and went.

There are also traditional dark management transactions, which meant that after years of success and especially hard work, Black Sabbath had almost no penny due to the arrival of punk. The latest and ironically soft rock meant that the band sounded hopelessly lost in the late ’70s. From there it was a difficult way back. Ozzy left and Ronnie Dio came in and did well, improving the recorded output and repositioning them as the forerunners of the NWOBHM (something that simultaneously collected steam), but it wasn’t really the same. They had forever lost the myth of four ordinary guys from Birmingham who made something for themselves out of nothing.

Greg takes us through the myths and wisely offers a few versions before suggesting the most likely ones. With the passage of time since these incidents and the various players and witnesses were probably under the influence while they were busy, this is the only real way. He is skilled and finds the magic of the band and also applies a critical, but never harsh, eye to their shortcomings. The chaos can be seen by everyone and Greg does a great job bottling lightning and how it offered an outlet for Osbourne, seen as the ‘class clown’ of the band. He also sketches a convincing portrait of the time when Black Sabbath grew up and how this formed the basis for both their success and their destruction.

The early seventies seem in retrospect a particularly grim time and perhaps ready for music that reflected this, but also provided some escape. Black Sabbath was ready, more than able to offer cool morbid sensations in a Hammer Horror / Ghost Stories For Christmas way, allied monumental tough yet addictive music. Looking back, they seem as essential as everything. In Magic, Myth & Mayhem, Greg Healey tells their story in an accessible, page-turning style that drew this reader. There is also an overview of album details and literary sources at the end for further research that you would like to conduct. Don’t worry if you didn’t know anything about Black Sabbath beforehand – this book offers the perfect access point.

