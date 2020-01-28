Greg Mancz is operated on after an injured season

HOUSTON, TX – DEC 9: Greg Mancz # 65 of the Houston Texans tips the ball after a hasty touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner / Getty Images)

Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson Awards Super Bowl Trip to Stephen Forsha’s Military Veteran

Bully Mathieu and Earl Mitchell are former Houston Texans in Stephen Forsha’s Super Bowl LIV

Greg Mancz, the Houston Texans’ reserve offensive lineman, had to undergo an ankle operation during the 2019 season after suffering from several complaints.

Aaron Chronicle of the Houston Chronicle reported that Greg Mancz had to undergo an arthroscopic ankle surgery after playing only a minor role in the Houston Texans due to several injuries. Mancz had suffered an ankle injury in the pre-season that paused for the first two games of the regular season, and a concussion that forced him to miss five games.

With only nine appearances, Mancz played the second lowest number of games in his career since his rookie season in 2015, in which he was only active for three games due to a sustained knee injury that temporarily forced him into the injured reserve.

As an uncovered free agent from the 2015 draft, Mancz was able to stay in the squad for six seasons thanks to his plug-and-play ability in the Texan’s offensive line. Though Mancz had a bad season in terms of health, he’s one of the Texans’ deeper options on the offensive.

Mancz has the tools to act as a center, guard or sixth lineman in running situations and is in line with head coach Bill O’Brien’s mantra that he can play multiple positions as a football player.

Next: Bradley Roby can bridge the youth movement in secondary education

Mancz enters the last year of the contract he signed with the Texans in 2018. To sign another contract with Houston or the other 31 NFL teams, he needs to recover.