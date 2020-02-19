[Greg Olsen signs just one-year offer with Seahawks, will not be heading to the broadcast booth entire-time nonetheless]

The final several many years have witnessed a lot of dialogue of NFL limited finish Greg Olsen (seen higher than on The Abundant Eisen Exhibit in January 2018) as a long term broadcaster, especially with his in-season work for Fox Athletics in 2017 and 2019, his visitor analyst perform on Fox’s Tremendous Bowl coverage this calendar year, his operate on Fox’s XFL coverage, his visitor analyst stints on ESPN’s pre-Super Bowl protection in 2018 and 2019, his audition for a greater ESPN part early in 2018, and his consideration of leaving participating in at the conclude of 2018. With Joseph Individual of The Athletic reporting in January that the 34-calendar year-old Olsen experienced received entire-time broadcasting gives from multiple networks and with the Carolina Panthers parting ways with Olsen at the conclude of January, dialogue of him heading to the broadcast booth intensified, even with agent Drew Rosenhaus indicating Olsen hadn’t closed the door on taking part in. It turns out that he will be participating in some much more, at minimum this season ESPN’s Adam Schefter documented Tuesday that Olsen has signed a just one-year offer with the Seattle Seahawks.

Former Panthers’ TE Greg Olsen is signing a a person-yr, $seven million deal that features $5.5M gtd with the Seahawks, per resource. Olsen frequented and negotiated with Buffalo, Seattle and Washington but felt most relaxed with the Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2020

Olsen advised Richard Deitsch of The Athletic in early February that the broadcasting features he’d been given had been however on the table, but that “The final point I would want is to make a rash determination to not play and go do some Television, and constantly kinda ponder what could’ve been?” So it seems like his coronary heart is continue to in actively playing, at least for now, and he was equipped to discover a predicament that he felt produced perception for him. And he advised Dan Patrick previous slide that “if you’re on the fence at all about taking part in, you most likely shouldn’t participate in,” so this does not audio like he even manufactured it to the fence.

If Olsen thinks he continue to can participate in and teams continue to want to pay back him handsomely to play, it likely tends to make some perception for him to stick with it as prolonged as he can. And that doesn’t preclude him from heading to Tv immediately after he does dangle his cleats up for excellent. Of program, the certain broadcasting gives he has at the minute (and we never even know what those are) might not nonetheless be there up coming 12 months. But plenty of networks appear extremely higher on Olsen, so it appears probably he’ll still get some broadcasting opportunities when he does make your mind up to give up participating in.

Olsen’s return to the NFL is also notable for what it usually means for the over-all NFL broadcasting photograph. That is a person consistently-talked over high-profile analyst possibility who won’t be heading to the booth, and that could have a couple consequences. It could potentially strengthen the Tony Romo market place even further, with just one much less other solution out there. (And on that front, it is notable that Drew Brees acquired some broadcasting buzz as well this offseason, but also resolved to adhere with enjoying for now.) It could suggest that ESPN (if they don’t land Romo) goes with considerably less extraordinary alterations to Monday Evening Soccer Olsen wasn’t necessarily headed there, specifically presented how much of his current work has been with Fox, but he did acquire a little bit of dialogue as a MNF solution. And this could also make for significantly less movement close to the major of networks’ asserting pairings if Olsen experienced long gone into broadcasting, he almost certainly would have been put fairly higher up on the pairings at whichever community landed him (particularly specified how numerous networks have been reportedly interested in him), and that would have developed some domino results. With him continuing to participate in for at the very least a different year, that’s just one much less incoming analyst to shake items up.

