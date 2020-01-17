Greg Page of The Wiggles collapses Onsage during the Bushfire Relief Show

Greg Page beloved children’s entertainers The wiggles was hospitalized overnight after she collapsed on stage during the band’s Bushfire Relief Show in Sydney.

The former yellow wiggle came back together with his original bandmates Anthony Field. Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt for a unique show at Castle Hill RSL.

According to ABC News reports, Page collapsed on leaving the stage and was taken to Westmead Hospital in serious but stable condition.

There was confusion about his condition, and before the encore, Cook showed up to tell the crowd:

“Greg is not really well. I think he will be fine. He is not really well,” Cook told the live audience. He will be fine. We have medical attention. “

The Wiggles have since gone to Twitter to clarify the situation and said:

“There was a medical incident at the end of the show that Greg Page was involved in. The doctors were called immediately and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. We will provide further information as soon as it is available. “

You added a few hours ago:

“As reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the Bushfire Relief Performance and was taken to the hospital. He had surgery and is now recovering in the hospital. We thank you for your kind messages and concerns. “

As reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the Bushfire Relief Performance and was taken to the hospital. He had surgery and is now recovering in the hospital. We look forward to your friendly messages and concerns.

– The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 17, 2020