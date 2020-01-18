Greg Page thanks fans for their support as he recovers

Yellow wiggle Greg Page thanked the fans for their support when he recovered from the hospital overnight after a cardiac arrest.

The Wiggles recently went to their official Twitter and found out about his condition.

“We visited Greg this morning and he wanted to thank everyone for their good wishes. He is so grateful for the messages of love and support from around the world. Greg’s main concern was to keep the show going tonight.” Let’s do it for Greg while we collect the much needed donations. “

Many have sent messages of support, including the Land Fire Service representative Shane Fitzsimmons, the page wished all the best for his recovery and said that his children grew up with The Wiggles.

The band’s original cast appeared at Castle Hill RSL last night and played one of two reunion shows to ease the bushfire when Greg Page collapsed on stage.

As reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the Bushfire Relief Performance and was taken to the hospital. He had surgery and is now recovering in the hospital. We look forward to your friendly messages and concerns.

The band has announced that the show will continue as planned this evening Emma Wiggle. Simon Wiggle and some others will lend a hand when Page recovers.

