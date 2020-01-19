Greg Page was rescued by a duty nurse on the Friday Wiggles show

It has been found that a quick-thinking audience has helped save lives Greg Pagewith defibrillators after suffering cardiac arrest on stage.

Nurse Grace Jones was in the audience on Friday evening wobbles show when Page collapsed and raced backstage to help until paramedics arrived.

She showed up this morning Weekend Sunrise together with ambulance officer Brian Parsell and Red Wiggle Murray Cookto talk about the dramatic events.

Cook said that he and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field I have both seen Greg Page in the hospital and that he is “obviously much better” and likes to joke.

On Friday evening Cook thought back and said:

“After we got off the stage, I went to the dressing room and came back down and they worked on him, Grace and two of our employees … who also did CPR and luckily had the training, so I would really encourage people to go out and learn, all that saved his life. It was such a shock to see him there … at that point he was pretty much gone. ”

Sister Grace Jones, who was called “Amazing Grace” because of her actions, told her the side of the story and said it was clear that something was wrong with Greg Page. She said:

“After he collapsed on stage, I asked if he needed help … they said yes, so I went up and he didn’t look good at all. They were already doing CPR, which was really good. Someone gave me the defibrillator and I put it on top of him, then just go through the sequence. “

Ambulance officer Brian Parsell, who performed CPR on Page in the ambulance for 26 minutes, said Jones had “made it” and that her courage to step up might have saved his life.

Parsell emphasized the importance of taking first aid courses and learning how to use defibrillators. This is often the difference between life and death in situations like Friday nights.

Yesterday, the Wiggles shared an update from the hospital saying that Page is grateful for the messages of love and support that he has received.

We visited Greg this morning and he wanted to thank everyone for their good wishes. He is so grateful for the messages of love and support from around the world. Greg’s main concern was that the show continue tonight. “Let’s do it for Greg while we collect the much needed donations pic.twitter.com/8CBT7P8roA

– The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 18, 2020