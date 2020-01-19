Gregg Sulkin and Michelle Randolph as a couple at the Producers Guild Awards 2020 | Gregg Sulkin, Kaitlyn Dever, Michelle Randolph, Zoey Deutch

Gregg Sulkin and Michelle Randolph go out for the 2020 Producer Guild Award held at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday January 18 in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old Runaways actor looked great in a midnight blue blazer and a bow tie.

Were also present at the event Zoey Deutch and Kaitlyn Dever, who took the stage at the ceremony to present together.

Earlier in the week, Gregg shared a nice photo of him with Michelle, where they huddled together in the same sweater.

“Apparently, I was not paying enough attention to @michellerandolph, so she decided that we should wear the same sweater,” he captioned.

For information: Gregg carries Ted Baker. Zoey wears an Oscar de la Renta dress, Irene Neuwirth jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes. Kaitlyn wears Olivier Theyskins with Akillis jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes.

