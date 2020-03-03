gregg-sulkin-&-girlfriend-michelle-randolph-have-a-lunch-date-in-la

Gregg Sulkin and longtime appreciate Michelle Randolph coupled up for a lunch date!

The few were spotted exterior of Catch cafe on Sunday afternoon (March one) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Gregg appeared sharp in an all black outfit white Michelle opted for a white tank and classic jeans.

The duo ended up most lately spotted although stepping out for the Producers Guild Awards past thirty day period. Test out the glam red carpet shots!

