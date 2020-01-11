Gregg Sulkin supports Michelle Randolph at the launch of his collection of J.ING capsules | Gregg Sulkin, Michelle Randolph

Loading...

Gregg Sulkin comfort up girlfriend Michelle Randolph at the launch of his capsule collection with J.ING held at Ysabel in West Hollywood, California this week.

The adorable couple were joined by MichelleSister and single couple Cassie Randolph share a sweet kiss with her boyfriend Colton underwood, more Becca Tilley, Edy Ganem, and many more.

“There are so many brands of clothing today and it is rare to come across a brand that offers a quality of confidence, while having a very original style. The style of J.ING is timeless and trendy at the same time, every time I wear their clothes, I feel so easily assembled, ” Michelle shared in a speech at the event.

She added: “I wanted to design a collection with J.ING that was versatile, because my favorite clothes are always those that can be dressed up or down. These are the ones I can always count on, and that’s what we wanted to offer with this collection. “

The Made for a Muse collection is now available.

