Gregor Paul: Why 2020 Should Be A Year Of Hope And Opportunity – No Unhappiness And Sadness – For New Zealand Rugby

There is something about the Kiwis’ disposition that seems to only cause pessimism at the start of a rugby season.

Perhaps it is the Celtic influence or an inappropriate idea that to be relentlessly negative is a requirement of humility which means that this need must only foresee the bad times to come.

It may be just a habit, or a protective measure to avoid an emotional downfall in the event of a problem, but whatever the cause, it is more tedious than sad that no one in New Zealand considers it. prospect of a new season better than the previous one.

The omens of gloom weigh particularly heavily on 2020. This is partly explained by the fact that the years after the World Cup cause a little more anxiety due to the volume of staff changes.

But it’s really because the All Blacks’ failure to win a third World Cup and the mode of their defeat in the semi-finals led almost everyone to believe that the New Zealand rugby empire was on the brink of collapse.

The gloom was compounded by the appointment of Ian Foster as coach of the All Blacks – a man no one wants to believe in the ability to surprise and the departure of a handful of senior players who, once again, are seemingly considered almost impossible to replace.

No one, or little seems, is willing to use history as a guide and see that New Zealand has supposedly experienced real problems in the past decade and yet has not never nearly collapsed.

Previous article The World Cup years defied all expectations and were among the best New Zealand rugby known.

And yet, this fact is easily overlooked in the race to say that Foster will be sacked before the end of his two-year contract while the game plunges into mediocrity here.

All black fans were outraged after former head coach Graham Henry kept his job after the disappointment at the 2007 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

The 2008 season started with more than half of the country angry that Graham Henry and his panel of coaches were renewed and firm predictions that regret for New Zealand rugby would be intense for making such a reckless decision.

The All Blacks won 13 of their 15 tests that year, retained the Bledisloe Cup, won the Tri Nations and won a Grand Slam.

Brad Thorn, Jerome Kaino, Cory Jane and Richard Kahui emerged as quality test players, Ma’a Nonu and Conrad Smith started their record midfielder and senior players partnership Ali Williams, Richie McCaw, Daniel Carter and Mils Muliaina have taken their respective games to the next level.

It was after the crusaders dazzled everyone in Super Rugby – a competition that also saw the Hurricanes do the last four.

In 2012, the prevailing opinion was that having won a World Cup, there would be no motivation for the best players in the country, most of whom were 30 or older.

The All Blacks ended the year with just one loss after playing brilliant rugby that saw headlines proclaiming them the most dominant team in history.

And then again in 2016, when the golden generation flew away, leaving a younger and less experienced group behind, collapse was supposed to be inevitable.

The All Blacks averaged 44 points and 5.5 tries per test that year, unearthed Beauden Barrett as a bizarre talent at No. 10 and seen the likes of Dane Coles, Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Kieran Read and Ben Smith filling the leadership void.

All of these predictions of woe and yet the All Blacks took it to the next level, dropped a single test and had a maximum of 30 points in the rugby championship.

The weight of evidence suggests that excitement should be the dominant emotion on the eve of the launch of Super Rugby in 2020.

It should be a time of optimism, wondering if Will Jordan and Braydon Ennor of the Crusaders will be the next superstars as they hinted they would be last year.

It should be time to wonder if the Highlanders ‘Pari Parkinson bet just needs extended playing time to be the new Brodie Retallick and if the Blues’ Tom Robinson can remain uninjured and become the mobile abrasive force the country needs 6th row.

Braydon Ennor, the Crusader utility, is a future superstar. Photo / Photosport

There are also reasons to believe that the role of captain will see Scott Barrett become the towering figure he threatens to become; that Cane will suddenly look like every inch of a world-class # 7 and the destructive force that will mark him as a colossus of the world game.

Jack Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown are ready to be the new Nonu and Smith and Damian McKenzie and Rieko Ioane are going to be highly motivated to show off their vast skills.

With Warren Gatland installed in the Chiefs, Scott Robertson eager to prove himself once again in the Crusaders and the Blues, probably sick of underperformance, predictions about the end of an era for New Zealand rugby are difficult to understand.

2020 is a year of hope and opportunity.

