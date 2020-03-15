Gregor Townsend fears coronavirus could scupper Scotland’s summer options

Gregor Townsend admits Scotland’s summer season tour could appear beneath threat from the coronavirus.

The Dark Blues are established to fly out for two Exams against planet champions South Africa in early July before going on to Dunedin to consider on New Zealand.

With his side’s ultimate Guinness 6 Nations clash with Wales on Saturday scrapped thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, Townsend claims there are now no assures Scotland will be equipped to fulfil these dates towards the southern hemisphere giants.

“Thank you very considerably and take care”

Captain Stuart Hogg sends a message to the Scotland supporters after tomorrow’s recreation with Wales was postponed. #AsOne pic.twitter.com/YVu04FldyB

— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 13, 2020

The head mentor instructed BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme: “We’re hoping the virus’ peak will come and goes by then and we can get back to normal lifestyle.

“Hopefully that will be prior to the summertime but naturally if that usually takes lengthier than that then (the summer season tour) could be affected also.”

Wales bosses had insisted on Friday early morning that their Championship finale versus the Scots would go forward – only to then alter their brain a handful of several hours later on just after countless numbers of Scotland supporters had arrived in Cardiff.

Townsend and his squad had been on the way to Friday’s team run at the Principality Stadium when they been given the information that the clash with Wayne Pivac’s Dragons was off.

But he is now anticipating Scotland to finish their 6 Nations duties on Oct 31, together with the rest of the Tremendous Saturday fixtures cancelled in response to the virus’s unfold throughout Europe.

“Yes it was disappointing to see the activity cancelled but it is definitely all related with what else is going on all through the relaxation of the planet,” he stated.Scotland and Wales are now set to play their cancelled clash in late Oct (Steven Paston/PA)

“We were being obviously lucky to get our game in Rome played just before the virus began to unfold round the north of Italy.

“Perhaps hunting again we had been fortunate to get our match with France performed much too.

“If we’d have obtained the ultimate one performed that would have done our year but we all know now that there won’t be considerably sport for a couple of weeks.

“I’ve now listened to that late Oct is probable to be the date main up to the November Assessments.

“I did hear the summer months finding outlined as properly but I picture it will get pushed back to a later on date when Eire are on the lookout to perform their game titles. They’ve obtained two games remaining so it can make feeling we all engage in that remaining round of fixtures on the exact weekend.”

The shelved showdown with Wales was in maintaining with a campaign that has not been small of incidents for Townsend’s workforce.Finn Russell sat out the Scots’ 6 Nations campaign soon after a tumble-out with Townsend (Adam Davy/PA)

Near defeats to Eire and England have been followed by two a lot more encouraging success as Italy and Grand Slam-chasing France have been downed.

Talisman Finn Russell has been absent all over all four game titles following a row with the head mentor but Townsend hopes a peace pact can now be brokered.

Asked if contemporary talks with the Racing 92 star ended up planned, he reported: “Yes of study course. I’ll be speaking to all people more than the next several months seeking to encourage them and see exactly where they are and what they will need to do to get on the summer tour.

“It’s been an exciting period when you consider back again to our very last recreation at the Earth Cup when we experienced the hurricane coming via Tokyo and Yokohama.

“It’s been difficult instances but when I appear back across the marketing campaign I see a good deal of positives.

“I saw a team that has genuinely appear alongside one another off the area.

“Young players like Rory Sutherland, Scott Cummings, Adam Hastings and Nick Haining came in for their Six Nations debuts against Eire and have carried on some great variety via the match.

“The defensive initiatives have delighted me most. I believe the men are making the most of not getting the ball, which does not look the proper detail to say. But they are far more self-confident recognizing that if the opposition does go by means of a selection of phases that we can get the ball back again.”