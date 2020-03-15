Gremio players have on masks in protest at having to participate in all through coronavirus pandemic

Gremio players wore masks in protest at obtaining to engage in a match during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazilian club secured a 3-2 get about Sao Luiz as the sport was played behind shut doors.

Gremio gamers did not don the masks in the course of the match

Gremio director of soccer Paulo Luiz mentioned: “This protest by the players to choose the discipline putting on masks makes implicit our assist for the championship to be halted.

“Life should take priority.”

The masks were worn right before kick-off, but not during the Gaucho state championship match.

The coronavirus has compelled the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, MLS, Ligue 1 and other leagues to postpone matches.

The coronavirus has infected 162,000 people today around the globe, which consists of extra than 6,000 deaths.

South American clubs have been urging the footballing authorities to phone off matches.

Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus is determined for soccer matches in Brazil to briefly stop

Flamengo vice-president Mauricio Gomes de Mattos tested optimistic for the virus soon after travelling to Spain to fulfill with Real Madrid and Barcelona officers.

And Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus wants forthcoming game titles in Brazil called off.

He reported: “I imagine there can be no online games. We have to recognize that the players are not supermen.

“Flamengo is at threat, we experienced speak to with a person, we don’t know what can occur.

“I hope this was the past recreation in that problem.”