Grenades thrown at wound party in Afghanistan wound 20

January 26 (UPI) – Twenty wedding guests, including children, were wounded by hand grenades in eastern Afghanistan, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday in the Waris village in Ali Shir district, Khost province in eastern Afghanistan, which borders Pakistan, said a spokesman for the provincial police, Haider Adi, in a report from Xinhua.

Unknown men entered the building.

The official said an investigation was underway but no suspects or motives were given.

In August last year, a suicide bomber from the Islamic State Party in Afghanistan killed 63 people at a wedding in Kabul. It was the deadliest attack in the capital in 2019.

Another Saturday, a spectator was killed and four other civilians injured when a police vehicle in Kabul, the capital, hit an improvised detonator. Police said no group was responsible for the attack on Sunday.

The Taliban have been linked to previous attacks on Afghan security forces.