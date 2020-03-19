Grenan that delivers food to elderly people, while London continues to struggle with koranavirusam

Tom Grenan took care to deliver food to elderly people, while London continues to struggle with the coronavirus.

Older people, especially those older than 70 are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-nineteenth

They also face the possibility of self-imposed isolation in the next few days to four months as the virus continues to spread.

Grenan said on Twitter, that offers a helping hand to those in need in East London.

He wrote: “I walk the dog, and deliver food to elderly people who have moved to Dalstane / Shoredych / Bethnal Green Public sports in full effect here, but again, it is always a great love everything we dream team in times of adversity…”

– Tom Grenan (@Tom_Grennan) March 18, 2020

His gesture sounded when transport in London confirmed that the British capital will be reduced by a service when it is trying to stop the spread of the virus.

framework service will allow key employees to travel, but on Friday (20 March) will not line Waterloo & City and Night Tube will not work until further notice.

Starting today (March 19) a maximum of 40 underground stations in London that do not intersect with other lines will also be closed.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “People should not go in any case, if in fact it is not necessary.” Londoners need to avoid social interaction, unless it is absolutely necessary, and this means that they have to avoid the use of the transport network, if it is absolutely necessary. “

At a press conference on the coronavirus crisis at the beginning of this week, the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said that UK citizens should avoid all “non-essential” contacts with other people, as the cases of the virus around the world is increasing.

Grenan recently shared his new single “This Is The Place”, the first view of the future of the second plate, back in January. The album will go on his debut in 2018. “Lighting Matches”.

Speaking about the album at NME Awards 2020 he called the record “thank-you note” after the collapse, and said that fans can “expect the best” from the upcoming album.