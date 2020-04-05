United States Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell streamlines the “inflated bureaucracy” that is the intelligence community, seeking to make it more efficient at fighting threats. ‘face America, a former CIA station chief told Breitbart News on Saturday.

The intelligence community has once again focused on making the Office of National Intelligence (ODNI) more effective, said the former Central Station Chief of Staff at Intelligence (CIA), Daniel Hoffman.

Grenell has reportedly reviewed the ODNI, which is run by the United States intelligence community.

During the latest edition of Breitbart News’s Sirius XM satellite radio show by Matt Boyle, Hoffman praised the template changes by the nation’s highest intelligence officer, Grenell. nominated by President Donald Trump.

“I am very supportive of what the administration does in this case,” he said.

Hoffman said that outside the “inflated” ODNI and its national counterterrorism component (NCTC), the intelligence community does not have enough intelligence agents to do the United States protection task.

The NCTC had as many duplicates as other intelligence community entities, such as the CIA and the FBI, according to:

What director Grenell and the team do is send people to their offices. They reduce the numbers on the DNI and the NCTC, and that’s the right thing to do, because we need people to do their work and pause for others so they can do other things like training.

The Trump administration’s actions will “bring much-needed efficiency to our work,” Hoffman said.

He marched on allegations by the Left that Grenell is politicizing ODNI with staffing changes, saying generally intelligence officers are “passionate” and not “biased”.

Hoffman also accused John Brennan, former CIA director nominated by former President Barack Obama and MSNBC contributor, of inflating the smart community and making it less efficient when serving in one of the ODNI.

Brennan is “more an ideologue than an intelligence officer. He sees the world in a certain way and tries to behave in the facts so that they fit his vision, “Hoffman proclaimed, noting that the former CIA director has lied about Trump.

“The DNI has become a inflated bureaucracy and Brennan started it as director of the precursor to the NCTC, the Center for Integration in Terrorist Threats,” said Hoffman. “It made the balloons much larger than anyone had anticipated. So, the ID really made the intelligence community less efficient.”

