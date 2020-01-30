Grenfell Tower renovation “hampered by cost reduction”

Renovation of the multi-million pound Grenfell Tower was “hampered by cost cutting”, which was said to have resulted in the fatal fire.

The goal of reducing construction costs, which included improvements in heating and insulation, led the program led by Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organization led to the picking of “inappropriate materials”, according to lawyers acting for the bereaved people and survivors of the fire.

The Grenfell investigation learned that TMO’s desire to cut costs was considered to be one of the causes of the 2017 fatal fire.

Stephanie Barwise QC, who represents some of the bereaved or survivors of the fire and their nearby residents, said the coating costs have been reduced by £ 243,000 by replacing the zinc coating with the aluminum composite coating ( ACM) which has been found to be so flammable.

“Many of these factors are rooted in TMO’s mismanagement of the Tower for many years.”

Examples of “TMO’s complacent attitude” include the failure to replace the Tower’s fire strategy before the fire and to establish personal evacuation plans for vulnerable residents, said Ms. Barwise.

The Grenfell renovation budget was initially estimated at £ 9.7 million, of which £ 8.5 million was for construction work. The offer from a potential contractor of £ 12 million has been rejected, the investigation said.

Instead, cutting costs was “the primary goal of their decision-making,” said Barside.

She added that the reduction in costs “leads to poor quality work and the use of unacceptable materials”.

Balvinder Gill, who also acts for those in mourning and for survivors, asked the Survey: “Would the question of budgetary constraints of cost reduction, non-compliance with building rules arise if the composition of the inhabitants from the Grenfell tower had been different, that they had been rich and white. “

Barsides pointed to the shortcomings of the Kensington and Chelsea council building control department, which “should have understood that ACM siding was not suitable for the 24-story tower.”

Earlier this week, those who lost their families in the disaster and those who were helpless in the face of the fire were shocked to learn that the council’s building control service had not kept files on Grenfell.

The board, which owned Grenfell, is the only organization that has been involved so far at this stage of the investigation.

However, Ms. Barside said that she denies any responsibility.

Lawyer Adrian Williamson said, “From the start (the project) has been hindered by a culture that cut costs, putting costs above all other considerations.”

He added, “There was considerable concern about the aesthetics and how the tower would appeal to the wealthy residents of the borough.”

He said the board was clear that “cost was the important factor in these decision-making processes”.

And the decision to “give visual interest to the crown” of the building that played a key role in the fire “came from the top” of the council.

The investigation also learned that Notting Dale Councilor Judith Blakeman, who also served on the TMO’s board of directors, suggested that she had conducted formal consultations on the renovations with independent counsel for the residents and that she would have a dedicated complaints officer.

Lawyers for the grieving families will ask the Grenfell Inquiry to summon the Minister of Housing, the Mayor of London and the London fire chief if there is no progress in implementing security measures.

The warning was issued by Samuel Stein QC, one of the lawyers for those bereaved or survivors of the Grenfell fire and residents who lived nearby.

He said that if there had been no action at the time the investigation examines the relationship with the residents, the fire risk assessment and the fire safety measures at Grenfell, he will ask him to summon Housing Minister Robert Jenrick, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and New London Fire Marshal Andy Roe to explain the delays.

He said the bereaved have had enough of it for two and a half years since the fire and want action.

Pat Mason, Labor Opposition Leader of the Kensington and Chelsea Council, wrote to the inquiry last year to demand that senior government ministers and former prime ministers testify.

