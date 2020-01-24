Gresham accident: man killed after being hit by a car and tow truck

A man died Thursday after being hit by a car and a tow truck in Gresham on the south side.

The man, 60, walked in the middle of Halsted Street around 11:40 PM. when a Chevrolet Impala hit him west when he crossed 87th Street, the Chicago police said. A vehicle behind the Impala came to the side to prevent an accident and a tow truck that drove behind both accidentally hit the man again.

The man was transferred to Christ Medical Center at Oak Lawn, where he died of his injuries, police said. The Cook County Medical Investigator’s Office has not released details of the fatal outcome.

Both the Impala driver, a 22-year-old woman, and the tow truck, a 29-year-old man, stayed on site, police said. There are no costs or quotes pending on Friday morning.

Hours after the crash, the tow truck could be towed on 87th Street with several other vehicles. Two men in trail uniforms, one with a face lined with tears, stood on a grassy central reservation while the rain steadily fell.

Area South investigators and the Major Accidents Unit are investigating this.