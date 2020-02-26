[greta-fulfilled-malala:-young-activists-pictured-jointly-in-oxford]

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg meets Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at College of Oxford in Oxford, Britain, February 25, 2020 in this photograph attained from social media. — Taylor Royle-Malala Fund by means of Reuters

LONDON, Feb 26 — Teen weather activist Greta Thunberg satisfied Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at Britain’s College of Oxford yesterday and posed for a image jointly.

Yousafzai, broadly identified by her initially identify, Malala, is a scholar at the College of Oxford. The 22-yr-previous posted a picture on Instagram of herself and Thunberg sitting on a bench with their arms close to each other, with a caption “Thank you, @gretathunberg” and a heart emoji.

Thunberg, 17, is in the United Kingdom to sign up for a university strike in Bristol on Friday.

Both of those ladies shot to worldwide fame soon after standing up for big worldwide troubles: Local weather alter and women’s education and learning.

Thunberg became a family identify right after skipping college in Sweden to protest versus climate improve, whilst Malala was shot in the head by the Taliban in Pakistan for campaigning for girls to be permitted to go to university.

In 2014, Malala grew to become the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy of instruction. She became a world wide symbol of the resilience of females in the face of oppression.

Thunberg was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 and 2020.

The pair fulfilled to talk about their activism at Lady Margaret Hall, Malala’s Oxford college or university. Thunberg also talked to some of the students about local weather modify and protest.

The college’s master, Alan Rusbridger, posted a photo of Thunberg on his personal Instagram and Twitter, stating that he was honoured to host Thunberg and grateful that she uncovered time to chat to the pupils.

Malala also posted the photo on Twitter and commented: “She’s the only close friend I’d skip faculty for.” — Reuters