Greta Gerwig, Adam Sandler and more: The biggest Oscar snubs of 2020

Greta Gerwig attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The Oscar nominations for 2020 are there and while there are always a favorite or two that are overlooked, this year snubs feel particularly scary. For the 87th time in its 92-year history, the Academy failed to nominate a single woman in the “Best Director” category. While Cynthia Erivo and Antonio Banderas both took acting nods home, this year’s nominees are still mostly white, although they deserve to be overlooked.

After the # OscarsSoWhite controversy, in which there were nominees with a pure white background in 2015 and 2016, the academy introduced extensive changes to membership and voting rules to achieve diversification, which led to an increase in the number of members of This number is natural still extremely low, and if the 2020 nominations are indicative of it, there is still a long way to go.

Jennifer Lopez’s appearance in Hustlers, Eddie Murphys in Dolemite Is My Name, Lupita Nyong’o in Us, and the uncut gemstones of the Safdie Brothers were among the biggest oversights this year, and people don’t seem happy.

Lol. The Oscars berated women, black people and Jewish hipsters to give generous awards to the Incel clown.

In the coming years, I will watch The Last Black Man again in SF, Uncut Gems and The Farewell more than ~ 90% of the films that are nominated for Oscars today.

tfw Florence Pugh perfectly describes why it is ridiculous that Greta Gerwig was not nominated for an Oscar for directing Little Women – a category in which only men were nominated – and a film about women’s work that is not so valuable or important like men’s work. pic.twitter.com/XCYjHIcsiP

Without a doubt, these are the most confusing omissions from the Oscars this year. In our eyes, they are all winners.

Greta Gerwig

We saw this play, but it doesn’t make it any worse: Greta Gerwig absolutely deserves to be nominated for best director. While Little Women received multiple nominations (including Best Film, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress), it wouldn’t be the same film without Gerwig’s talented eye. Other directors overlook this year: Lulu Wang for The Farewell, Marielle Heller for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Kasi Lemmons for Harriet, Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers, Olivia Wilde for Booksmart and Joanna Hogg for The Souvenir.

Uncut gemstones

The Safdie Brothers’ uncut gems were widely considered an Oscar vehicle for Adam Sandler, but it looks like the comedian doesn’t have to worry about dressing up for the ceremony this year. The film was excluded from the nominations, although it received much recognition at the Independent Spirit Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards. At least Sandler is a good sport.

Bad news: Sandman doesn’t get love from the academy.

Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.

Congratulations to all of my friends who have been nominated, especially mom. pic.twitter.com/o1Ep3E7GRB

Awkwafina

Awkwafina made history at the Golden Globes last week and was the first Asian-American woman to win the best actress at the awards ceremony. The fact that she isn’t even nominated for an Oscar is a blatant oversight. Had she been nominated for her work at The Farewell, she would have been only the second Asian woman in history to have won a Best Actress Academy award.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o has worked twice in Jordan Peeles Us, and while the academy tends not to take horror films seriously, her vigorous work as Adelaide and the scissor-scarlet Red deserves recognition.

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy’s appearance as Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a lot of recognition for his work, which some described as “the best of his career”. This is high praise, given that he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement award last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards.

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe has been in a hot phase lately and has received nominations for At Eternity’s Gate and The Florida Project for the past two years. It seemed like he might win a third in a row for his work at The Lighthouse. Unfortunately, his descent into madness is not rewarded in this film, and The Lighthouse only gets a nomination for the best camera.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez earned a lot of Oscar buzz for her performance as Ramona in Hustlers (as well as a Golden Globe nomination), and her nudge triggers conversations about race, gender, class, and what types of roles the academy considers worthy.

Hustlers was basically Wolf Of Wall Street for women in color, and Wolf Of Wall Street received five nominations. I wonder what’s the difference? 🧐

Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s “Spirit”, her contribution to the Lion King soundtrack, was lost to Rocketman’s Elton Johns “I Will Love Me Again” at the Golden Globes and this time was not even nominated. It is also not her first time that she is caught by the Oscars in this category: thanks to a rule that limits the number of nominees per song, she was excluded from the nomination for “lists” by Dreamgirls, even though she is one of them Writer.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx’s appearance as an unfairly sentenced death row inmate Walter McMillian in Just Mercy earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, and he recently told Stephen Colbert he believed it was “the most important film I have ever made” , But that wasn’t enough for the two-time Oscar nominee (who won for his work in Ray) to earn another nod this time.

Robert De Niro

Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” earned a fair share of nominations – including “Best Film”, “Best Director” and “Best Supporting Actor” nods for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. But somehow De Niro, whose Frank Sheeran is at the center of the long mob story, gets lost in the shuffle. The seven-time nominee and two-time Oscar winner plays half his age in the film, and even with the film’s aging technology, it’s not an easy task.