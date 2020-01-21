Greta Thunberg at the Swiss Forum: “Almost nothing has been done to combat climate change”

Jan. 21 (UPI) – The young climate activist Greta Thunberg insulted the industrialized countries on Tuesday that they had “done nothing” against climate change at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland).

The 17-year-old Swedish environmental crusader, who achieved international fame at last year’s event in Davos, cited a 2018 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to warn that the world has a limited “carbon budget” for a realistic chance to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

However, recent figures show that the world is on track to exceed this budget within eight years, and that atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations show no signs of decreasing.

“The climate and the environment are currently a hot topic as young people put pressure on them,” she said during a panel discussion among youth activists. “Almost nothing has been done since global CO2 emissions have not decreased.”

Politicians in industrialized countries are not taking the situation seriously enough to ensure the sustainability of the planet for future generations. Even a fraction of a degree of global warmth could have dire consequences.

“I have repeated these numbers in almost every speech since last summer,” she said, “but honestly, I have never seen a media company or a person in power do this or what it means, communicated.

“I know you don’t want to report and talk about it, but I assure you that I will keep repeating these numbers until you do.”

The panel preceded an appearance by US President Donald Trump, who was supposed to deliver the keynote speech at the World Economic Forum.