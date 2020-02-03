Greta Thunberg nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

Two lawmakers in Sweden have nominated Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020.

Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, both members of the Left Party of Sweden, said on Monday that Thunberg has “worked hard to open politicians’ eyes to the climate crisis” and is “action to reduce our emissions and comply with the Paris Agreement” therefore conclude an act of peace. “

The historic 2015 Paris climate agreement calls on both rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures that melt melting glaciers, raise sea levels and curb precipitation patterns. It requires governments to present national plans to reduce emissions to limit global temperature rises to well below 2 Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).

17-year-old Thunberg has encouraged students to leave school and participate in protests demanding faster action against climate change, a movement that has spread outside of Sweden to other European countries and around the world. She founded the Fridays for Future movement, which inspired similar actions by other young people.

Any national legislator can nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize, and three members of the Norwegian Parliament nominated Thunberg last year.

In 2019, she was one of four people named as the winners of a Right Livelihood Award, also known as the “Alternative Nobel,” and was named Time of the Person of the year.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee makes no public comments about nominations that had to be submitted before 1 February for 2020.