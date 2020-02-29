greta-thunberg-states-earth-leaders-are-“behaving-like-children”-through-bristol-protest

Greta Thunberg has proclaimed that entire world leaders are “behaving like children” while delivering a speech at a local weather change protest in Bristol.

The teenage activist took to the phase yesterday (February 28) to address a group of 30,000 protesters at the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Local climate function.

She informed the group produced up of mostly designed up of school-age youngsters that earth leaders ended up “behaving like children” so “it falls on us to be the grown ups in the space.”

“There will be a time when we will appear again and inquire ourselves what we did proper now. How do we want to be remembered,” she claimed (by way of SKY Information). “People are already struggling and dying from the effects of the local weather unexpected emergency and it will get even worse.

“This crisis is staying absolutely disregarded by the politicians, the media and people in electrical power. Basically, very little is currently being performed to halt this crisis even with all the attractive text and guarantees from our elected officials.”

She extra that “it should really not be this way”, but the “uncomfortable truth” was remaining swept “under the rug” for “children to thoroughly clean up.”

“Activism operates, so I am telling you to act. We are being betrayed by individuals in electrical power. They are failing us, but we will not back again down. And if you truly feel threatened by that, then I have some really lousy news for you: we will not be silenced simply because we are the modify, and adjust is coming no matter if you like it or not,” she reported, before thanking the group and telling them, “let’s march.”

Previously detailing why she selected to visit Bristol, the activist reported it was for “many diverse motives.”

“The movement is quite solid in this article and I experienced get hold of with men and women who ended up listed here,” she said, right before introducing that she hoped the occasion would be a “gathering of people standing with each other in solidarity.”

