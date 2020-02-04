Greta Thunberg, the perfect candidate for a Nobel Peace Prize that has become a parody of itself – Boston Herald

Give it to Greta!

Cynics giggle for unconfirmed reports that Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old Swedish climate kvetcher, has been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. They find it ridiculous to honor a science-challenged teenager whose only contributions to world peace skip his school and shout “How dare you!” against adults because they do not drive to work with their solar-powered yachts.

But I think she’s the perfect person to wear the Nobel Prize cloak that was once worn by terrorist Yasser Arafat and Barack “Drone” Em All “Obama.

She’s even better. Greta Thunberg is the winner of the Peace Prize that we deserve.

In the past, the Nobel Prize went to people such as Holocaust survivor Elie Weisel and civil rights champion Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Their fight for peace ran through corridors and prisons, through the glove of violence. They suffered for their faith and yet they stood by it. Those were the Nobel Prize winners from the past.

Since then, the prize went to “The European Union” – rich continental bureaucrats whose greatest struggle is finding an easy pied-à-terre for their mistresses; and former vice president Al Gore, who looks like he has never missed a meal, let alone a cause.

Greta Thunberg’s great sacrifice for world peace grows up in one of the richest countries in the richest era in human history. From her gourmet vegan breakfast in the morning until she turns off her iPad and falls asleep at night, she lives a life of luxury, unthinkable for Europeans, just 40 years ago. A lifestyle made possible by fossil fuels and petroleum products.

We must admire her sacrifice for taking a “green” yacht across the Atlantic to make a speech in New York. What can you admire? What – did she row a part of the road? No. She sat on the boat streaming Netflix while others were doing the work, and when they arrived in New York, the owners of the yacht had to put two crew members on a carbon-spewing jetliner to return the yacht.

In the meantime, where does the world need peace most? Is it in the prosperous world that carbon energy has built? No, it’s in places like Africa and the Middle East where there is poverty and want to feed violence and bloodshed. If we listened to Thunberg, a billion people who currently live without access to reliable power – and the water and air conditioning and health care and jobs it entails – would be forced to live without them. Are these desperate people going to accept peacefully the lifestyles of the third world that they impose on them?

We live in a world where virtue signaling counts for more than the real virtue, where hoping for peace is more admirable than using violence against evil to make peace a reality.

Greta Thunberg is already a winner in this world. It is the rest of us who lose.

Give it to Greta. I dare you!!!