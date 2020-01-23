Greta Thunberg treads on many well-toe shoes

This week, one year after her first appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the youthful climate firebrand Greta Thunberg took the stage again. “I was warned that it is very dangerous to panic about the climate crisis,” she said, staring at her audience. “But don’t worry. That’s good. Trust me. I’ve done this before, and I can assure you that it doesn’t work.” The sting joke didn’t produce a preliminary laugh, but set the tone for the rest In her speech, the anger and frustration radiated anger and frustration that marked her immediate famous speech at the United Nations last September, this time joined by Autumn Peltier, the 15-year-old activist for clean water from the Wiikwemkoong First Nation in the north of Thunberg Ontario’s Peltier, who accused himself of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he was 13, is a good partner for Thunberg: neither of the two teenagers seems intimidated by the dismissive pragmatism of older men who rule the world, and they shouldn’t be either is the worst thing that can happen? Politics is often empty rhetoric, and if you ask these girls, that’s exactly the problem.

