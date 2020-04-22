Greta Thunberg wants the world to be able to fight coronavirus and climate crisis

Chinese coronavirus global pandemic and “climate crisis” should deal, Swedish counselor Greta Thunberg said on an Earth Day event on Wednesday.

“Today is Earth Day and this reminds us that climate and environmental emergency are still ongoing and that we need to deal with both the coronary pandemic … and at the same time as we deal with climate and environmental emergencies. , because we have to deal with two crises at once, “the 17-year-old said, according to Reuters.

Thunberg joined a live broadcast event to celebrate Earth Day, launched 50 years ago to highlight environmental challenges, Thunberg said it was time to hear from the experts.

“This goes through all crises, whether the crown crisis or the ongoing climate crisis and it does not slow down, even at times like these,” he said.

Thunberg has been quiet until she revealed last month that she is “very likely” to contract the Chinese coronavirus and “has basically recovered,” according to Breitbart News.

“The last two weeks I have been indoors. When I returned from my trip to Central Europe, I was isolated (in an apartment loaned out of my mother and sister), because the number of COVID cases- 19 (in Germany, for example) was similar to that of Italy in the beginning, “Thunberg explained in a post on Instagram.

“About ten days ago I started to feel some symptoms, exactly the same as my father, traveling with me from Brussels. I was tired, I had tremors, sore throat and drowned. My father experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with fever. “

Thunberg founded on Friday for the future youth movement, asking other climate activists to opt in online protests – instead of large public rallies – to combat the ongoing outbreak.

