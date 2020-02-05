Greta Tunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize

No figure demonstrates the power of the younger generation like Greta Thunberg. The 17-year-old climate activist was named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019 for his role in persuading millions of young people to urge their political leaders to tackle the threat of climate change more seriously.

As a result, Thunberg has convinced dozens of world leaders to consider the problem more urgently. After nearly a year of traveling the world to talk about climate change and the devastating consequences for the future, Thunberg returned to Sweden in time for two Members to nominate her for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Thunberg a Nobel Peace Prize nominee

Hakan Svenneling and Jens Holm, two lawmakers from Sweden’s Left Party, have submitted the name of the 17-year-old to be considered a Nobel Peace Prize for her work to push the planet towards a more sustainable future. Thunberg, who is still in high school alone, started out as an activist, bypassing the school to protest Swedish government’s shortcomings in his approach to climate change.

Today, Thunberg has succeeded in encouraging millions of students around the world to do the same, pushing an entire generation to become more politically active before they are old enough to vote. But where Thunberg’s influence extends as far as possible, it represents a whole generation of young voters who are about to reach their age.

Thunberg’s encouragement for students to go on strike as a means of persuading their legislators to pay attention has been deeply rooted. Last fall, millions of students from around the world took part in a global climate strike in major cities such as New York and Rome.

Activism

In December, Thunberg appeared at the COP25 Climate Conference in Madrid to encourage UN officials to present concrete plans to combat climate change worldwide In global politics, Thunberg’s influence has helped politicians include climate change in their plans going forward.

Since returning to Sweden, Thunberg has continued to encourage lawmakers around the world to take climate change more seriously. The 2015 Paris Agreement has shown that countries around the world are coming together to fight climate change by asking them to present concrete plans for implementing sustainability, but achieving these goals has proved difficult.

However, with Thunberg drawing attention to the problem, the new generation of voters will likely continue to urge their politicians to take climate change as seriously as any other issue. The Norwegian Nobel Committee did not make a public statement on Ms Thunberg’s candidacy, but the opportunity to do so opened in September, with a deadline of 1 February. If Thunberg wins, the prize will be announced in December.