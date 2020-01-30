Greta Tunberg is candle-shaped. But is this really necessary?

A charming figure of Greta Thunberg, a 17-year-old climate activist, was presented at the Panoptikum Candle Museum in Hamburg, Germany.

In the picture, Thunberg holds the sign that first protested in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018. The symbol is read in Swedish “skolstrejk för klimatet” which translates to “climate strike”.

It makes sense for candle museums to want to kill Greta Thunberg. He is an international icon, the face of modern climate activism, and the 2019 Person of the Year in Time Magazine.

Why candle items are awesome

It might be a tribute to a remarkable young woman if the wax figure looked like her. And if candle numbers weren’t a super creepy way to pay tribute to someone.

Like many, many other candle figures out there, Thunberg looks like a cheap imitation of his real face. It looks like it, sure, but it doesn’t record the real Greta Thunberg.

Even when the candle numbers are good, they are creepy and at worst they are very good, like all the awesome Beyoncé candle elements all these years.

Although Madame Tussauds eventually got it with Beyoncé. Or at least as much as possible when making a candle.

The purpose of these numbers is to capture images of celebrities for people to stumble upon and pose for. Often times these candle numbers get so bad that the results border on offensive.

At other times, the resemblance is almost perfect, leaving fans with a cold, carcass-shaped shape that looks just like their favorite celebrity they can pose with on Instagram.

Poorly cut wax numbers far outweigh the virtually identical similarities. Either way, the case is creepy and outdated. What is the purpose it serves?

It’s part of our cultural zeitgeist for every superstar to have a candle figure somewhere in the world, but maybe it’s time to let this tradition die rather than have another deformed miserable figure of a beloved celebrity.