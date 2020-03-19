Greta Van Fleet set for Grammy Museum on the web aspect

The Grammy Museum is just one particular of the venues all around the entire world that has been forced to near its doorways throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s hosted hundreds of performances and talks with artists down as a result of the yrs, with a series of Q&A classes set to be demonstrated on-line for the to start with time in the coming months – and one of the featured bands is Greta Van Fleet.

Grammy Museum president Michael Sticka suggests (by using Range): “The Grammy Museum’s doorways may be closed, but our mission isn’t. It is our privilege to share these under no circumstances-just before-released interviews by beloved artists with you and bring them into your residences.

“With these programmes, we hope that folks will obtain solace and inspiration. We consider that music has the electricity to provide us alongside one another, fortify our sense of group and push us forward, primarily in times when it feels like we are currently being pulled apart.”

The very first Q&A broadcast showcasing Scarypoolparty was shown past night time, with Greta Van Fleet’s established for April 4 from the Grammy Museum internet site.

In addition, the museum is also running on line songs classes which will go over topics like tunes generation, video output, electronic music lessons, seminars on professions in audio and a lot more.

A statement reads: “The core of the Grammy Museum’s mission is to give new music schooling for all. Consequently, even though our museum’s physical area is shut right until even more detect in gentle of COVID-19, we will launch educational content and lesson ideas on our site and electronic platforms for the duration of the closure, continuing our mission of having to pay tribute to our musical heritage and bringing our community with each other through songs.”

