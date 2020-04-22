Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan, will work with the Republican parliament in a reopening plan.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has received national attention by leading her state’s response to the coronavirus, but she is facing increasing pressure to restart the economy. She faces another challenge when navigating her response to the virus in the guess that she is considered to be Joe Biden’s running companion: some state restrictions To lift it is to work with the long-awaited Republican-controlled parliament.

Last week, State Senate Republican leader Mike Sherkey proposed a plan to ease wave restrictions. And this week, Republican from Michigan, Michigan House Chairman Lee Chatfield, proposed a regional approach based on risk factors in each county. A bipartisan group of state senators is also working on the proposal.

“We can prioritize public health and I think it makes sense in our approach to fighting COVID-19,” Chatfield said in an interview with CBS News on Monday. “I don’t think we can do that yet in Michigan, but that’s our plan.”

By Tuesday, Michigan was the third highest in the country, with 32,967 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,700 deaths. But plans on how and when to deregulate and reinstate part of the economy are more political.

Chatfield stressed that he did not want the coronavirus reaction to develop into a factional quarrel, given that the virus had already hit Michigan. He wrote to Whitmer on weekends to classify things to Michigan as “safe” or “dangerous” rather than “essential” and “non-essential” and set limits based on local circumstances rather than almighty Approach sought.

“There are many accumulated frustrations around the state because people are said to be unable to take care of their families, and they may be low-risk individuals in low-risk areas,” Chatfield. Said.

What happens next is to test Whitmer’s ability to cooperate with the Republicans who criticized the recent “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, banning travel to villas, and limiting the purchase of some items. I can.

Current home orders and emergencies expire at the end of the month, but the next steps are not completely clear. Under the Emergency Management Act of 1976, Whitmer requires legislative approval to expand emergencies in order to continue to issue administrative orders such as “Stay Home, Stay Safe.”

“The expansion of the emergency will require legislative approval,” Chatfield said. “What we do depends heavily on what steps governors take from now to then.

However, another Emergency Powers Act from 1945 states that the governor “should reasonably order, rule, or regulate because it considers it necessary to protect life and property, or to bring an emergency to the victim. It does not mention the need for legislative approval to promulgate. Area under control. “

Whitmer said during a briefing on Monday that details of the next steps to reopen Michigan could come this week.

The public health crisis led to a political shift in the factions two weeks ago when Whitmer issued his current home order, leading to a protest organized by a conservative group at the Lansing State Capitol.

President Trump regarded her as “that girl in Michigan” because her efforts to fight the virus have won the public’s attention and praise. Whitmer and Trump are publicly different in the best way to deal with a pandemic. She recently told Vice President Pence on the Trump administration’s order to keep citizens at home in the aftermath of protests at the State Capitol and Michigan and two other states run by the Democratic Governor. Requested to back up Trump’s tweet to “do.”

Despite loud criticism from the president and some of Michigan, a Detroit local council vote after the new order was executed showed that 57% of Michigan were responding to Whitmer’s coronavirus pandemic. It has been approved. Meanwhile, President Trump received a 44% approval rating in the same vote.

In a Pew Research poll published last week, two-thirds of the Americans surveyed expressed concern that state governments would ease restrictions on public activity too soon.

Whitmer considered the GOP plan at a briefing on Monday and pointed out that there are “good ideas” that can be considered. She also acknowledged the impending deadline and said Congress hopes to be “a partner of this.”

Whitmer revealed Tuesday that he has a unique idea of ​​”slowly re-entering” the Michigan economy and keeping employees and customers safe.

“We need to build an alliance, and we welcome all opinions no matter where it comes from,” Whitmer said in an interview at the Washington Post Live on Tuesday. “But, after all, the most important voice helping me to safely orient this step by step is the voice of our health care professionals.”

Crossing Lake Michigan, Wisconsin, Midwestern Michigan’s neighbors highlight some of the challenges that Democratic governors may face. Democratic Governor Tony Evers of Wisconsin was also elected in 2018, but the Republican party maintained parliamentary control.

On Tuesday, legislative Republican leaders called on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to block the extended “home safety” order that lasted until May 26. The proposal has a similar approach to the White House guidelines. Based on the declining trend of coronavirus cases, it has opened states in three phases and has reached benchmarks such as increased testing, increased contact tracking, and adequate hospital capacity.

“We continue to call on the Governor to withdraw from his all-around approach and ensure that the state can safely open the region and return people to work,” said Wisconsin Legislator Robin Voss and the state. Senate Chairman Scott Fitzgerald said in a Monday joint statement.

Whitmer’s conversations with several long political allies portrayed the governor as an overly nonpartisan, but not retreat from political warfare. But the allies also said Whitmer was not afraid to face the problem and would listen to experts and opponents alike to work together to move forward on the matter.

Robert McCann, Whitmer’s chief aide as part of her tenure as state Senate Democratic leader, told CBS News: “She is not currently seeking a political battle. ].

“It’s not what she’s ever asked for, as far as I know her,” McCann said. “What she wanted was someone who was willing to work with her and show responsible leadership at these times.”

“If people aren’t willing to do that, the best they can do is get out of her way because she doesn’t easily retreat from the fight,” he said.

