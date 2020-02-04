“Gretel and Hansel” had high energy with little substance: Leave the Classics alone

The low-budget horror movie Gretel and Hansel had a very average opening weekend, earning $ 5.74 million over the $ 5 million budget. A mediocre performance for a very mediocre movie.

A New and Forgotten Take on a classic story

Although not heavily advertised, this freelance film was piquing the attention because it seemed to be much more in tune with the tone of the original tale.

The stories of the Grimm brothers have always struck a very threatening and true chord. This energy, along with the lessons to be learned from the stories, are what made their writing legendary and timeless. It is this dark energy that made the concept of psychological horror adaptation so appealing, even if it was a PG-13 movie. What we do have, however, is a very forgotten film.

The new twist on the original story brought out many of its themes, resulting in a debunked version of Robert Eggers’ The Witch dressed as Brothers Grimm.

While the organization follows the heart of the medieval poverty sketched out in the original, the ending ends in a wild left turn that unfortunately still doesn’t feel much.

All Execution and No Substance.

The film has some amazing properties. The strongest aspect of the film was undoubtedly cinema. Galo Olivares’ camera work does a great job of creating tension and finding beauty in modern horrors. The shallow depths of field and the configuration of the shots perform extremely well. This camera work was enhanced by Olivares’ color palette decided with director Oz Perkins.

While the shots are certainly beautiful, they were not done in a particular spirit. They are just very specialized technical achievements. “Gretel and Hansel” doesn’t have the cinema to lift it into something as remarkable as the 2016 ‘Neon Demon’. “Gretel and Hansel” does not achieve this feat.

The action of Sophia Lillie, of the famous “It’s” and “It’s: Chapter Two”, is definitely worth the recognition. She is a strong young actress whose modest performance brought the film. Lillis commanded attention every time she was on screen and is one of the most talented actresses of her generation. With her credentials acting as she is, it would not be surprising to see her become a pillar of horror and psychological thriller for years to come.

The soundtrack of the film is in itself remarkable. The French producer and composer, Rob, created a completely original score. Working exclusively on analogue production equipment, Rob has created a creepy, synthetic heavy atmosphere that can be more easily described as a new Giorgio Moroder score. The soundtrack may be the best part of the movie and you can enjoy it on vinyl from Waxwork Records.

Watch only if you have insomnia and flow

All in all, this is a decent movie. It’s a weak, painful story that brought to life great cinema, dynamic action and an exciting soundtrack. There were talented people involved in this project and the results show that. However, their hard work is not enough to lift the film to a remarkable level.

In the end, I feel like I am generous giving 5/10.