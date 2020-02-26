[Griezmann tells Napoli next leg will be ‘very different’]

Picture by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Illustrations or photos

The Frenchman was on concentrate on in the 1st leg

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann has warned Napoli the next leg of their Champions League previous 16 tie will be distinct at the Camp Nou.

Griezmann rescued a one-one attract for Barca at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday with a essential away purpose just after Dries Mertens opened the scoring.

Barca uncovered it tricky breaking down Gennaro Gattuso’s side, but Griezmann thinks it will be a various tale back in Spain.

“Now we’ve bought the house leg – it’ll be pretty unique. We’ll crank out extra space to engage in in and in front of our own crowd we must win. “I’ve acquired to perform on my match – the crew requires me to extend the pitch and incorporate verticality. At times they see my motion, at times not. It is down to me to make areas. In the initial half I did not realize success – 2nd fifty percent, I did. ”At to start with we uncovered it hard to find place, or build house or get photographs on target. But the far more we saw that they had been tiring, the much more we we capable to press ahead and make possibilities. We arrived to win, we played to acquire but it wasn’t to be tonight.” Source | Champions League

Griezmann’s goal offers Barca the edge forward of the 2nd leg, but they will be with no midfielders Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal at the Camp Nou thanks to suspension.