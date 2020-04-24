Grim Jones, Lotton Town’s director of sacking, described the club’s “reshuffle” as a way to survive the deadly Korean virus.

Luton Town has terminated the contracts of Grim Jones’ manager and his staff because the English champions are struggling with the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professional football in the UK has been suspended since March 13 due to a new coronation that has put several non-gaming employees on leave on leave or using a government job protection program to temporarily help pay employees during a break.

Luton said assistant coach Brabin, first-team coach Ingo Idiacs and technical goalkeeping coach Imanol Atksbria also terminated their contracts immediately.

“Given the current situation, which affects not only football but the whole world, the club is rebuilding to reduce its spending and build efficiency in the football sector,” Luton said in a statement.

The board would like to express its gratitude to Garmi for his efforts over the past twelve months. We wish him and his family well in this difficult time for everyone and for his future career. “

Luton also said that they will not consider vacancies until they have a clear idea of ​​when the season will resume.

“When we have more specific knowledge about the start of the 2019-20 season or the start of 2020-2021, we will review our position according to the management structure of football,” the club added.

Luton after 37 games before the closure of 37 games in the relegation zone, 6 points from the safety zone with the remaining 9 games

Reuters

