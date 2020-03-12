Grime artist uncovered guilty of raping and imprisoning 4 women in British isles

A grime artist has been convicted of keeping four gals against their will and frequently raping them in England.

Andy Anokye, 33, who performs below the phase title Solo 45, was found responsible at Bristol Crown Court docket of 30 prices relating to a two-yr time period.

He was unanimously convicted of 21 rapes, 5 counts of wrong imprisonment, two counts of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning real bodily hurt.

The musician, who was aspect of the grime collective Boy Much better Know, did not respond as the jury of seven gals and 5 males returned the verdicts subsequent 10 several hours and 55 minutes of deliberations.

A guy who assaulted, tortured and threatened to eliminate four gals he falsely imprisoned and violently sexually assaulted has been convicted of a overall of 30 offences, including 21 counts of rape. https://t.co/Bg1jCuZLwA pic.twitter.com/kJtVg2KuYa

— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) March 11, 2020

Choose William Hart adjourned sentencing for a day to be fixed and purchased a psychiatric report to be carried out on the defendant.

He instructed the jury: “It is pretty much 4 months due to the fact we 1st met below to consider this lengthy indictment.

“You have had to hear to and certainly check out some exceptionally graphic proof and make very important selections in the life of all those involved.

“I am quite grateful to you. It is at last in excess of.

“I will sentence Mr Anokye on a day that is hassle-free to counsel.”

Choose Hart excused the panel from jury services in the foreseeable future and compensated tribute to how they experienced listened to “quite disturbing” evidence during the demo.

The courtroom listened to the four complainants have designed victim individual statements, describing the affect of Anokye’s offences on them.

Throughout the demo, graphic video clips – filmed by Anokye on his mobile mobile phone – have been performed to the jury.

In the footage, Anokye is seen interrogating the ladies about prior sexual associates, slapping them, insulting them and raping them.

1 clip confirmed a female crying and indicating “I loathe you”, with the musician laughing and building a thumbs-up sign to the digicam.

I hope today’s verdicts bring some solace to the victims in this case who have suffered unimaginable horrors

Anokye, who was signed to Island Data, was described as a “violent, controlling narcissist and a bully” by prosecutors for the duration of the situation.

Jurors listened to how he derived sexual pleasure from torturing the girls by water-boarding, interrogating, assaulting and raping them.

The musician spoke of dacryphilia – sexual arousal from tears – and savored enjoying a game he termed “Catch me, Rape me”.

Law enforcement released an investigation in 2017 immediately after a woman claimed she experienced been raped at Anokye’s waterfront condominium in Bristol.

Next his arrest, law enforcement examined films and photos on 3 mobile phones, an exterior really hard push and a notebook discovered at the apartment.

They contacted even further females and 4 arrived forward with issues of abuse at his fingers.

A fifth woman also gave proof from Anokye for the duration of the demo but jurors listened to he could not be billed with alleged offences versus her, as they took position overseas.

The commitment of the CPS to see this case through to its conclusion right after three years and two separate trials shows that we will not shy absent from hard situations

Anokye grew up on the Broadwater Farm Estate in Tottenham, London, but experienced a flat in Bristol.

He was remanded in custody, the place he has been considering the fact that his arrest, subsequent the jury’s verdicts.

Speaking just after the case, Detective Main Inspector Neil Rice of Avon and Somerset Law enforcement stated: “I hope today’s verdicts deliver some solace to the victims in this scenario who have experienced unimaginable horrors.

“Our aim will remain on supporting them as we have carried out for pretty much three decades considering that this investigation began, and we will continue to do so through to sentencing and beyond.”

The verdicts adopted pretty much three a long time of lawful proceedings.

Anokye was initially due to stand trial in April 2018 but this did not go forward for lawful reasons.

A next demo commenced in January 2019 but was halted in February right after just just one and a half days of evidence in 5 months.

This was partly owing to disclosure difficulties, which includes virtually 90,000 files taken from Anokye’s units currently being uncovered in a folder.

A third trial was because of to commence on November 11 very last year but the circumstance was not opened to the jury till 10 times afterwards as Anokye experienced hired a new authorized workforce.

Jill MacNamara, senior crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, explained: “We were in a position to prove that Anokye was a violent, managing narcissist and bully who took enjoyment in inflicting suffering and struggling upon his victims.

“He filmed many of his attacks on his cell cellular phone and this footage, together with the brave testimony of his victims, created a persuasive circumstance in opposition to him.”

She said Anokye’s threats to the girls and “the concern he elicited” created it noticeable they did not consent to sexual activity with him.

“The commitment of the CPS to see this situation via to its summary right after 3 yrs and two different trials demonstrates that we will not shy away from difficult cases,” she said.

“We want just about every sufferer of rape to have the self-confidence that in which there is ample proof, the CPS will prosecute.”