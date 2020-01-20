Grime Stormzy star surprises fans with thank-you concert at Boxpark Croydon

Fans of music star Stormzy were treated to a free pop-up concert in his hometown of Croydon on Sunday evening (January 19).

The rapper, who grew up in Thornton Heath, surprisingly announced the performance just minutes before the start.

Stormzy posted for the first time about the unexpected show on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday January 18 accompanied by a loving heart emoji, saying the location would be announced the next day.

The post was then followed by an update on Sunday January 19 at 4 p.m., which revealed that the secret pop-up location was Boxpark Croydon with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. – giving fans only 30 minutes to get to places.

Grime star fans rushed to the place of food, drink and events where 1,200 people lined up in hopes of seeing him live.

And Stormzy did not disappoint by making an extended set, including the favorite tracks Blinded By Your Grace and Vossi Bop.

During the show, Stormzy even teased fans with a few bars of his all-new song ‘Still Disappointed’ which has yet to be released to the public.

Stormzy presented a last minute show at BOXPARK Croydon

(Image: BOXPARK CROYDON)

And to show his appreciation for the commitment of his fans, he spent time meeting them and taking selfies after the concert.

His unsuspecting return to his hometown was to say “thank you” to loyal fans after his recent success, as he continues to dominate the British charts with his second studio album, Heavy Is The Head – reaching number one on the two official singles and the album graphic this week.

During the concert, Stormzy said: “It is a real blessing from God to have my career – I thank and appreciate everyone here. The kind of career I have had, I owe you.

“A free show is the least I can do for my fans and I wish I could cover you all individually with love. Thank you for allowing me to be the artist that I am and for allowing me to to be the best in my game. “

Stormzy has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to education and tolerance through his work with Merky Books and the University of Cambridge and his continued commitment to Croydon recognizes the borough as a center of culture and diversity.

.