Grimes creates 'WarNymph' social media profiles for her unborn baby

Grimes created social profiles for her unborn baby and posted her child’s first animated 3D impression, synchronized with the news of an upcoming apocalypse.

The 4 artistM artist, who will release her fifth album “Miss_Anthropocene” next month, recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The pop experimenter is with Tesla founder Elon Musk, with whom she expects.

Now she has set up a number of private social media accounts for her daughter, which she calls “WarNymph”. She tells a fan that the profiles will remain locked to the public as long as “she is in beta”.

Yes, while in beta, it is private

– ༺ GRIMES ༻ ༻ (@Grimezsz) January 22, 2020

In a video seen and re-posted by a Grimes fan account @GrimezszCharts on Twitter, a 3D visualization of Grimes and Musk’s child warns, “The end is near” for planet Earth. Look below.

A message from @WarNymph

.: https: //t.co/MfIfDjRqfl:. pic.twitter.com/I8WfFK7NET

– ༺ GRIMES CHARTS ༻ (@GrimezszCharts) January 22, 2020

“This is the end of the world. The world stands on a ledge. Death and the end are near, ”says the AI ​​baby in a whispered voice that sounds like an anglocized version of Grimes (Claire Boucher).

The baby continues: “The next planet in the solar system … it’s called death. The sun explodes and we all die. The earth becomes deafening.”

In the meantime, Grimes will release “Miss_Anthropocene” on February 21st. The project was previewed with a number of tracks such as “My Name is Dark”, “4ÆM” and “So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth”.

