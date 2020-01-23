Grimes created social profiles for her unborn baby and posted her child’s first animated 3D impression, synchronized with the news of an upcoming apocalypse.

The 4 artistM artist, who will release her fifth album “Miss_Anthropocene” next month, recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The pop experimenter is with Tesla founder Elon Musk, with whom she expects.

Now she has set up a number of private social media accounts for her daughter, which she calls “WarNymph”. She tells a fan that the profiles will remain locked to the public as long as “she is in beta”.

Yes, while in beta, it is private

In a video seen and re-posted by a Grimes fan account @GrimezszCharts on Twitter, a 3D visualization of Grimes and Musk’s child warns, “The end is near” for planet Earth. Look below.

A message from @WarNymph

“This is the end of the world. The world stands on a ledge. Death and the end are near, ”says the AI ​​baby in a whispered voice that sounds like an anglocized version of Grimes (Claire Boucher).

The baby continues: “The next planet in the solar system … it’s called death. The sun explodes and we all die. The earth becomes deafening.”

In the meantime, Grimes will release “Miss_Anthropocene” on February 21st. The project was previewed with a number of tracks such as “My Name is Dark”, “4ÆM” and “So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth”.