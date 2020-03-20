Grimmway Farms will continue being open up Friday as part of important California sector

The Kern County Superintendent of Educational institutions business office will continue on its foods distribution software for totally free and minimized-cost lunch pupils impacted by the statewide COVID-19-prompted college closure — regardless of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unprecedented lockdown across California, introduced Thursday.

County university officials, conference into the night time Thursday, set up parameters that will enable them to safely and securely maintain the crisis diet application set into perform in reaction to the worldwide wellness disaster.

“This evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered statewide shelter-in-place orders, restricting non-important movements to handle the unfold of the coronavirus,” KCSOS spokesman Rob Meszaros wrote in a geared up statement. “Sixteen crisis sectors exactly where determined as remaining exempted from these orders. Provided between these are the Homeland Stability Sectors, which at the federal level, include the education subsector.

“We have confirmed with the Governor’s government staff members that his remain-at-home order exempts the essential pre K-12 features coated in his preceding orders.

“Due to the fact of this exemption, and for the reason that foods are an critical aspect of school companies, Kern County university districts will keep on to operate Kern County university districts’ ‘Grab N Go’ meal plans until additional recognize.”

Test again at KGET.com and 17 News tonight at 11 for extra.