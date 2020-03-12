Grindr provides coronavirus warning to users if hook-ups are successful in the epidemic

Grindr and other dating apps are now starting to provide users with information about coronavirus risks.

Several European countries that want to limit the spread of COVID-19 have asked people to stay home because of the use of social media.

But while public events have been suspended in many affected countries, hook-up programs remain open for business.

Are grindr hook-ups a good idea?

Needless to say, people who are isolating – even if they are exposed to coronavirus infections, connecting with an infected person, or going to high-risk neighborhoods – should not hang out with anyone until it’s time for isolation.

However, peer-to-peer programs and medical authorities have stopped calling on many people to give up their efforts.

COVID-19 is not only sexually active, but is transmitted through kisses and through coughing and massage – meaning there is a risk of infection if you are in contact with someone with a coronavirus.

Grindr did not respond to a request for comment, but a warning sent to UK users on Thursday, seen by PinkNews, advises people to “feel your body and stay at home” if they are sick.

It also discusses medical guidance to encourage people to wash their hands, apply the products on their hands and avoid facial contamination – and early advice can make it more difficult.

Grindr has issued a coronavirus warning to its users

Warning leads people to WHO guidance, which states: “Stay home if you begin to feel unwell, even if you have weaknesses such as a slight head and nose, until you recover.

“Avoiding social media and getting medical attention will help keep these offices functioning and help you protect and save viruses from COVID-19 and other viruses.”

Scruff and Hornet have also issued coronavirus warnings

Rival app Scruff has also issued a warning to its users.

Scruff has issued a coronavirus warning to its users

It warns: “Your well-being is important to us. Local health and safety are key priorities.

Here are a few tips from the World Health Organization on how to protect yourself from the new Coronavirus (COVID-19): Wash your hands frequently. Keep distance between those who are coughing or squeezing.

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Wear your mouth and nose with your arm or arm while you cough or squeeze. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical help. ”

The Hornet, another homosexual program, has done something very important – warning its users that it is safe to “have a social network, but far from it.” It says: “Social networking helps us to maintain our mental health.”