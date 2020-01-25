Griselda explains why they were the best rap crew video in 2019

Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn had an outstanding campaign in 2019. Among the approximately ten projects the label had dropped from Buffalo, New York, the three MCs published their debut cooperation project WWCD from Shady Records.

The Griselda squad recently met B. Dot and Elliott Wilson for a detailed interview with The Rap Radar Podcast. As they sit down, Benny, Conway and Westside discuss their latest partnership with JAY-Z and Roc Nation and explain how song titles and WWCD artwork expand the streets of Buffalo. As the interview progresses, Griselda brings up her Buffalo roots again. This time, they admit that because they started in western New York, they had to work harder than most to get where they are today. Because of these struggles and their hard work, however, they consider themselves the best hip hop rap group of 2019.

Westside Gunn explains: “At the end of the day, it’s unfortunate, but it’s like we have a handicap with the Buffalo Sh * T.” I am totally real. I am totally real. So we have to work a lot harder than other Mothaf * Ckas. That is why we have to launch so many projects. Because it is, yes, no seriously, because we have to keep reminding you. Like no disrespect. I just say the following: this is not a disregard as these are the homies. I just want to do examples, and I’d rather do examples with people I respect and who don’t get it wrong because (as many) don’t like suckas. ”

The group jokes, but Gunn sincerely continues: “No, but no, seriously. I say it with people that I respect and I respect and I don’t get it wrong. So if you hear a little thing, go left. But for example, it’s like someone made a movie (Hitler wears Hermes 7, Flygod is a great god), a What would Chinegun do, a plug that I met, a look that I became, everyone is FOOD? All in one year and we didn’t mention it as a top group? ”

Westside compares her hip-hop year to other rap crews. “They’ll still mention a TDE. You won’t mention Dreamville. Dreamville or TDE didn’t. They are incredible, but they didn’t (in 2019). See what I’m saying? This is the Buffalo sh * t. This is the buffalo I’m talking about. As you will still mention, you will still say that TDE is a powerhouse of 19, but where are ScHoolboy (Q) and Kendrick (Lamar) and Ab ( Soul) and all the projects that have had to do it every second month and every second port hasn’t slowed down a bit. You see what I say? Going even stronger next year. So it’s like calling Dreamville and TDE wanna what the hell is griselda then if you don’t even say we’re the best why aren’t we even talking to you see what i say i’m talking to elite mcs i’m talking about people who are with Marshall Mathers, with Shawn Carter, with songs featuring Black Thought’s, Emin em’s, 50 cents, F * ckin ‘Pusha-T’s, Jadakiss and all these artists related – Fat Joe’s and Raekwon’s intros. All these things for culture, and you’re not saying that Griselda is the best? Something is wrong with you. ”

Conway The Machine closes and admits there are some who have recently given Griselda their props. However, Conway reminds everyone that because of their bad reputation in Buffalo, everyone knows who they are today. Conway finishes: “Maybe they start shitting now, but that’s just one of the obstacles we had to overcome because we came from Buffalo is that we had to go extra hard. We had to shut down 12 projects in a year not just keeping up with the others who had to drop out of a project, we had to work ten times as hard and we shouldn’t have had to, if we were from a city (New York City) or from Atlanta or LA or Houston or somewhere nearby a big, famous and popular city, I could be wrong, but I just feel like we don’t. I had to do what we had to do to get here. We would have been here. ”

Heads can see Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn on their Griselda Presents: WWCD tour in Atlanta starting February 16. The tour ends in Los Angeles on March 6.

WWCD and The Plugs I Met have been named Ambrosia For Heads’ Best Albums Of 2019.

Press photo by Tef Wesley provided by Griselda Records,