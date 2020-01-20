In recent years, Ambrosia For Heads has asked our readers to help us determine the best rap album for 2017 and 2018, respectively. When we look at the top music of 2019, we think hip-hop heads should speak out instead of letting us know what that is, rather than the Grammy Awards – a committee that knows nothing about culture “Best rap album” is at exactly the same time.

We have selected 15 albums that we believe are the best hip-hop of 2019. We have inevitably left out some LPs that you think should be included. That is why we have held a wildcard round (with the possibility to register), in which the readers have chosen the album they feel most deserves a place on the list.

The bracket style competition among the last 16 albums has started. Every day between January 9th and 24th, the albums compete against each other. The tournament winner will be announced on Sunday, January 26th, the same evening as the 2020 Grammy Awards. In each fight, voting ends after 24 hours. The competition will range from Sweet 16 to Elite 8 to Final 4 to Championship Finals, with one album winning. The Elite 8 has started. It’s an encounter between two amazing producer / MC batteries in 2019. Griselda’s WWCD is up against Benny The Butcher’s The Plugs I Met. This ballot is on the AFH Facebook page in the video, Make sure your opinion is heard. Vote there and let yourself be counted.



Griselda – WWCD (What Would Chine Do?)

(Defeat Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers, Volume III, 70% to 30% in Round 1)



When Eminem signed Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher for Shady Records two and a half years ago, the label collective was already at the forefront of a dirty, lively renaissance. In recent years, impressive solo works by Wes, Conway and Benny have brought her to the top of who’s next in hip-hop. WWCD, named after its deceased relative and rapper Machine Gun Black, honors tradition and takes things to the highest level so far. This 13-track offer is a distillation of everything fans love about Griselda: savvy deliveries, hard Daringer beats (alongside Beat Butcha) and raw street content. Despite some of the most sought-after backing in rap, the album sounds like it was any number of Griselda releases in the 2010s. However, there are three Buffalo, New York MCs at the top of their game. Debut single “DR. BIRD’S is a trademark of GxFR, just like Mosel. For those who are attentive, this stone-to-stone movement goes back more than a decade. But just like Eminem 20 years ago, Griselda is a new underground dream come true. Without compromise, this rap brand carries the torch for so many hip-hop stars. – Jordanian commander

Released: November 29, 2019

Etiquette: Griselda / Shady Records

Guests: Roman, Tiona Denice, Keisha Plum, 50 cents, AA Rashid, Eminem, Raekwon

Producer: Daringer, Beat Butcha

Benny The Butcher – The plugs that I hit

(Defeated Boogies Everythings For Sale 79% to 21% in Round 1)

Benny The Butcher has been in his craft for over two decades The plugs that I hit is the culmination of a life in which hip-hop and hectic life are reconciled. The 30-year-old MC from Buffalo, New York, is a veteran in both areas and has perfected the art of telling street-inspired stories throughout his career. None of his efforts are more alive and skillful than that of The Plugs I Met. The Griselda War Horse (and founder of the Black Soprano Family) is at the height of its history, along with some of Rap’s best street couriers. Of particular note is the second track, “Crowns For Kings”, in which Black Thought Benny accompanies Memphis Soul over the 70s. In his first verse of the project, Benny delivers “I’m out of luck, I’m here because I deserve not to be. I sat back, was a veterinarian, and watched beginners pull my belts. Burned my bridges and came back as a good swimmer like Phelps.‘ This robust self-assurance is a common issue as B.E.N.N.Y. has seized his paid fees and demands his seat on the throne. The coveted royalty is supported even more by signing street and rap kings in Jadakiss and Pusha-T for two separate muscular tracks. The LP benefits from a no-nonsense approach that contains very limited choruses and focuses on persistent play on words. While many albums interspersed with illegal content can take on the hype, there are certainly no fictional characters in Benny’s memoirs. This contrast of credibility is emphasized in “Took The Money To The Plug’s House” where Benny says “I almost don’t pray anymore / Just up to an eighth of the raw / A fork and the mayo jar / Numbers, you pumped up yours, you got an exciting buzz / My flow made the fans rethink who the biggest was.‘ True to Benny and the album’s motto of keeping all operations taut and fruitful, The Plugs I Met packs as much lyrical weight as seven tracks can possibly hold and delivers 25 minutes of the most powerful musical dope offered in 2019. – Michael Blair

Released: June 21, 2019

Etiquette: Black Soprano Family, LLC

Guests: Black Thought, Pusha-T, Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, 38 Spesh, RJ Payne

Manufacturer: Alchemist, Daringer, Beat Butcha, DJ Shay

To make the transition easier, you have to

So which is better?

Ambrosia For Heads’ 2019 Top 15 Hip Hop Albums List:

Add-2 – Jim Crow The Musical

Benny The Butcher – The plugs that I hit

Big K.R.I.T. – K.R.I.T. IZ HERE

Boogie – Everything for sale

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

EarthGang – Mirrorland

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Bandana

Gang Starr – one of the best yet

Griselda – WWCD

Little brother – may the Lord watch

Murs, 9th Wonder & The Soul Council – The Iliad is dead and the odyssey is over

Rapsody – Eva

Skyzoo & Pete Rock – Retropolitan

Smif-n-Wessun – The All

YBN Cordae – The Prodigal Boy

,