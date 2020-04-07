Grisham appointed as press secretary, will assume the position of First Lady

from: ZEKE MILLER and Jill COLVIN, Associated Press

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 / 10:38 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 7, 2020 / 11:01 AM EDT

FILE- This month October 3, 2019, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listens while President Donald Trump addresses the media at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Grisham leaves his post after not holding a newspaper. Grisham will take on a new role as chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post nine months after not holding a single newspaper ad.

Grisham will take on a new role as chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump. She went on to represent the first woman since also holding the title of secretary-general as well as the White House communications director since June of last year.

Mrs. Trump made the announcement Tuesday.

This persecution comes as the president faces the biggest problems in his administration. Grisham, who succeeded Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer, has been in a state of panic during coronavirus infection and since Mark Meadows, the new president of the new president has begun to take office.

Over the past several weeks, Trump has personally been writing down daily news reports, with the intention of putting in a positive response to the federal response to the epidemic.

Meadows is currently considering several new projects, including former Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah, as two people familiar with the plan said the state of anonymity for private negotiations.

Grisham said after work that he was ready to arrest reporters, but later said Trump did not want him.

The role of the press secretary has been a major challenge under Trump’s campaign manager, who believes he is the best spokesperson, chief communications and commentator, and requires trust. perfect.

Grisham said in his statement, “I am still honored to serve both President and First Lady.” My successors will be announced in the coming days, and I will be in the West Wing to help with good online access until all the time you want. “