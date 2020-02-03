Gritty was freed from any wrongdoing after an alleged fan argument

The flyer mascot Gritty entertains the fans during a game. (Kyle Ross / Icon Sportswire via Getty)

Flyer fans can rest easy: their beloved mascot Gritty was freed from any wrongdoing after investigating a man’s allegation that a furry, orange-colored creature (or rather the person in it) hit his 13-year-old son from behind photo with him.

“This investigation, which has been completed and is no longer active, has shown that the actions of the person who represents the aviator mascot did not constitute physical harm, as alleged,” said a Philadelphia police statement.

Chris Greenwell claimed last month that Gritty hit his son in November at a subscriber meet and greet event at the Wells Fargo Center. “Gritty was about two meters from my son, jumped up from the chair and pounced on him and slapped him in the back,” he said.

However, the investigation found that this is not the case and Gritty remains a free man – or whatever he is.

“We are pleased that the Philadelphia Police Department has concluded that the alleged claim is unfounded,” said the Flyers in a statement. “The police department’s statement confirms our thorough internal investigation, which found no evidence that the described actions have ever taken place.”

