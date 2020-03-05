Grizzlies clobber Nets for third straight get, strengthen to .500

NEW YORK – Josh Jackson scored 19 points and the Memphis Grizzlies ran absent from the Brooklyn Nets through the second 50 % of a 118-79 blowout Wednesday night time in a matchup of teams attempting to keep playoff situation.

Tyus Jones included 18 factors for the Grizzlies, who extended their winning streak to 3 video games. Ja Morant scored 15.

The get moved Memphis back again to .500 at 31-31, and the Grizzlies are 3½ video games ahead of Sacramento for the last postseason location in the Western Conference.

“I consider it would imply a whole lot,” Morant mentioned about making the playoffs.

“We’re a full new crew. We’re young. To make the playoffs once again, I can’t convey to you the last time they designed the playoffs, but for us to make it would be exclusive.”

Taurean Prince had 15 factors, while Caris LeVert and Chris Chiozza included 14 apiece for Brooklyn.

Memphis opened the second 50 % on a 12-two operate to just take a 64-47 guide and never seemed again, building a 41-issue direct in the fourth quarter, with the bench device dancing on the sideline.

The Grizzlies’ Yuta Watanabe, who has a two-way contract and has expended most of the year with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle, completed with 5 points, two rebounds and a steal in approximately six minutes of courtroom time in the rout.

“I feel collectively we did not like our compete stage and our spirit wasn’t where it needed to be,” Nets mentor Kenny Atkinson explained.

“We talked about it in the locker area. The coaches and gamers experienced a excellent aged-fashioned . . . fantastic communication. These are the times in which you truly have to embrace the adversity.”

Memphis took a 52-45 lead into the locker room at halftime as Jones led the Grizzlies with 10 factors. LeVert led Brooklyn with 10 in the initial fifty percent.

Brooklyn led 23-22 soon after the initially quarter as both equally groups struggled mightily capturing from the ground.

The Nets are a 50 percent-activity in advance of Orlando for the eighth seed in the East.

Warmth 116, Magic 113

In Miami, Duncan Robinson scored 27 details, all of them coming from outside of the arc, and the Warmth hit a franchise-history 22 three-tips during their victory above Orlando.

Goran Dragic scored 25 points and extra nine helps, Kelly Olynyk additional 16 on a great taking pictures night and Jimmy Butler finished with 12 points, 8 helps and 7 rebounds as Miami received its fourth straight.

The past document for Heat three-ideas was 21, set April five, 2017, at Charlotte. The 22 3-tips built also tied the most allowed in a activity by the Magic.

Terrence Ross scored 35 and hit a year-high 8 three-ideas for Orlando, which has dropped 3 straight but stay in the No. eight location in the Jap Convention playoff race.

Nikola Vucevic scored 22 details and grabbed 16 rebounds for Orlando, while Evan Fournier concluded with 17.

Even right after the three-position barrage by Miami, the Magic nevertheless experienced a opportunity at the end.

Down three with six.two seconds left following the Heat took the very last foul they had left to give, the Magic went to Aaron Gordon — who received a great look at a three-pointer from the suitable corner. It hit the rim, Miami controlled the rebound and time expired.

In Other Game titles

Bucks 119, Pacers 100

Thunder 114, Pistons 107

Celtics 112, Cavaliers 106

Jazz 112, Knicks 104

Timberwolves 115, Bulls 108

Mavericks 127, Pelicans 123 (OT)

Path Blazers 125, Wizards 104