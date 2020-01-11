Grizzlies prevail against Spurs for the fourth time in a row

Loading...

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – The Memphis Grizzlies have the longest winning streak of the season behind them. They defeat teams in the overall standings and rely on youthful excitement in their pursuit of a place in the postseason.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points, Ja Morant 22 points and a season high of 14 assists. The Grizzlies won their fourth game in a row and defeated San Antonio Spurs 134-121 on Friday evening.

Dillon Brooks also scored 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 21 when six Memphis players posted double digits.

The win put the Grizzlies percentage points ahead of the Spurs for eighth place in the Western conference. And while more than half of the season has passed, the Memphis players were aware of the importance of victory in the overall standings.

“Playoffs are a goal,” said Valanciunas. “We play better and better every day. So it’s fair to dream of playoffs, isn’t it?”

San Antonio’s game on Friday night was no indication of his recent appearances, which saw double-digit wins earlier this week against leaders of the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee and Boston.

“If you don’t make it to the NBA, you won’t win,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “I think we had three or four guys that didn’t show up, and that didn’t help.”

DeMar DeRozan ended, reaching his season high of 36 points, adding nine assists and nine rebounds for San Antonio. LaMarcus Aldridge and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points and scored 9 out of 17 points from the 3-point range.

Unlike the defeat of the Spurs against the Grizzlies on December 23 between 145 and 115, Memphis took a two-digit lead in the first half with a lead of 15 points. But the grizzlies wasted much of the advantage in the last minutes of the first half, taking a 63:57 lead at half time.

DeRozan made sure the Spurs stayed close in the third quarter, scoring 18 points, while Memphis took fourth place with a narrow lead of 100 to 98.

But San Antonio was still in the middle of the fourth round. One of Aldridge’s 3-pointers pulled the spurs 6:28 within 116-113. But the Grizzlies converted a trio of 3 hands, two from Brooks, and extended their lead to 125-113. In the meantime, Morant left the field with 12 points on 6 out of 8 points, the ninth time the rookie and second overall last summer posted double-digit points in the fourth.

“It was a top-class basketball from two good teams,” said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins.

Lakers 129, Mavericks 114

In Dallas, LeBron James had 35 points and 16 rebounds and Kyle Kuzma had a season high of 24 points, starting from injured star Anthony Davis when Los Angeles celebrated an early victory over the Mavericks.

James has been dominant from the start to help the Lakers build a 22-point lead in the first half that ended in a frustrating night with Luka Doncic in a torn shirt against the admiring 20-year-old Dallas player.

Doncic, who had just played against James when the Lakers contested two of the top three of the season, had 25 points and 10 rebounds, but tore his jersey toward the end of the first half after one of his 11 mistakes (8 out of 19).

Davis missed the first game on a street after suffering a nasty fall in Los Angeles on Tuesday night over the Knicks.

Jazz 109, Hornets 92

In Salt Lake City, Rudy Gobert had 15 points, 13 rebounds and six misses, which led Utah to defeat Charlotte.

Jordan Clarkson led jazz off the bench with 20 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Georges Niang was 15 chippers while completing his career with five 3-pointers.

Utah has won eight games in a row and 13 out of 14.

Terry Rozier scored 23 points to lead the hornets. Miles Bridges added 11. Charlotte ended the tournament with 21 sales, which resulted in 24 points for jazz. The hornets have just lost three.

Jazz swept the regular season with Charlotte for the second season in a row.

Nets 117, heat 113

In New York, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 26 points and scored 14 assists in his career when Brooklyn defeated Miami and lost in seven games.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo added 22 for the heat.

Pelicans 123, Knicks 111

Brandon Ingram scored 28 points in New York, Jaxson Hayes had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead New Orleans past the Knicks.

Lonzo Ball had 15 points and 11 assists, and Josh Hart added 13 points and 10 rebounds when the Pelicans won for the seventh time in nine games.

Taj Gibson led New York with a seasonal high of 19 points.

Dollars 127, Kings 106

In Sacramento, Khris Middleton had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe scored 24 and Milwaukee whipped the hosts despite a break for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks improved to an NBA Best 34-6 and extended the best start in franchise history.

Antetokounmpo was kept at a season low of 13 points and 10 rebounds. The reigning MVP shot only nine times and scored three of his four fouls in the first half.

Clippers 109, Warriors 100

In Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Lou Williams added 21, and the Clippers recovered from a 10-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to defeat Golden State.

Glenn Robinson III and Omari Spellman scored 17 goals for the Warriors who have lost their last seven. Alec Burks added 16

Magician 111, Falcon 101

In Washington, Jordan McRae scored 29 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Wizards won a poor shooting performance to beat Atlanta.

The Hawks (8-31), who have the worst record in the NBA, have lost for the 14th time in 16 games. Trae Young, who was 42 points defeated by Houston on Wednesday, led the Hawks with 19 points.

Pacers 116, Bulls 105

In Chicago, Myles Turner had a seasonal high of 27 points and 14 rebounds, and the defeated Indiana resisted a great effort by Zach LaVine to defeat the bulls.

The Pacers won 43 points through LaVine and were victorious after Chicago slipped from 16 to four in the final minute.

T.J. Warren scored 17 for Indiana after being fined $ 25,000 by the NBA for clashing with Miami’s Jimmy Butler on Wednesday night.

Suns 98, Magic 94

In Phoenix, Devin Booker scored 24 points, including 3 points late in a row, and Ricky Rubio came up with the theft and a free throw to help the Suns past Orlando in the rally.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 22 points and Rubio added 11 points, 10 assists and three thefts.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 28 points, 16 in the second half.

