grocery stores looking for more workers – News News Info – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (News Release Information) – Because some Minnesota companies were shut down during the COVID-19 outbreak, others need more help.

Grocery stores in the Twin Cities are working to keep up with demand as shoppers try to have food and items necessary to survive if they have to be quarantined. It’s part of the reason why some local chains are hired.

On Wednesday afternoon, grocery shoppers scrapped the items on their list without the same intensity seen late last week, but there is no denying that keeping certain items on the shelves remains a problem.

Outside of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, some stores are run out of certain meats, eggs and breads. But the shelves are well stocked for the most part, and this is largely due to the dedicated staff. And some supermarket chains might use some more of those people.

Market Foods and Kowalski’s Festival posted on Facebook that they are hiring. The need for more staff is not just because they are busy during the outbreak of COVID-19, but because it helps a community of workers suddenly on the unemployment line.

Governor Tim Walz has ordered all bars, restaurants and some entertainment options to be temporarily closed earlier this week to stop the virus from spreading.

Lunds & Byureaus can use any help with their online orders as they have recovered during the explosion. And all three chains need more members of the cleaning team as they try to maintain sanitized surfaces, especially at night.

While stores set limits on the amount of certain and essential foods that people can buy, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that the supply chain remains stable. He just asks people to buy no more than a week of groceries.

Lunds & Bureaus, Kowalski and Festival have application forms on their websites. A Kowalski spokesman said the chain is trying to speed up the hiring process so that new employees can start working as soon as possible.

