Gronkowski reunited with Brady in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FLA.—Four-time All Professional limited conclusion Rob Gronkowski is back again in the NFL, reunited with Tom Brady.

Brady’s new group, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, concluded a trade for the retired New England star, sending a fourth-spherical pick in this week’s draft — No. 139 all round — to the Patriots for Gronkowski and a seventh-round selection (No. 241).

“Rob Gronkowski is just one of the most effective tight ends in NFL record and he plays the video game with the type of enthusiasm and motivation that sets him apart,” Bucs normal supervisor Jason Licht said.

“Rob has played his whole profession together with Tom Brady and their achievements converse for themselves. With each other, they have made the style of chemistry on and off the industry that is vital to achievements,” Licht additional. “Rob brings together elite-degree capabilities as equally a receiver and blocker, but what really tends to make him special is the fact that he’s a demonstrated winner who delivers that championship mindset and do the job ethic.”

Brady, a six-time Tremendous Bowl champion with the Patriots, signed a two-year, $50-million (U.S.) agreement with the Bucs in absolutely free agency very last month.

Gronkowski was a person of the league’s most dominant tight ends when he walked absent from the match in March 2019. He was portion of groups that gained nine division titles, appeared in eight AFC championship games and received 3 NFL titles in nine seasons.

Gronkowski, who turns 31 on May well 14, has just one yr still left on his deal at $10 million.

“He will honour his latest agreement at this time,” agent Drew Rosenhaus mentioned.

In addition to 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 frequent-period game titles, the five-time Pro Bowl selection has 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 TDs in 16 playoff video games.

Even ahead of incorporating Gronkowski, the limited close position was deemed 1 of Tampa Bay’s most important strengths, with O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate teaming with Pro Bowl receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to sort the best assortment of targets Brady has experienced to work with in a lot more than a decade.

The Bucs are coming off a 7-9 end and skipped the playoffs for the 12th consecutive period. They haven’t received a write-up-year recreation since the franchise’s only Super Bowl championship operate 18 yrs ago.

Brady played in nine Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the Patriots, who appeared in 13 AFC championship video games and received 17 division titles whilst the a few-time league MVP was their major starting up quarterback.

A handful of days soon after signing with the Bucs in free of charge company, Brady said not only was he amazed with a talented young roster Tampa Bay has assembled in the latest years, but what he sensed is a motivation to do whatsoever vital to be effective.

“I do not want to get into each individual procedure to the final decision I was earning at the time, but there had been a good deal of items that truly ended up intriguing to me about the business — the gamers, and the coaches and the willingness of absolutely everyone to test to execute what the goal of enjoying soccer is, which is to acquire,” the four-time Super Bowl MVP reported.

“I’m heading to consider to do every little thing I can in my placement, and in what I am liable for to make it occur,” Brady additional. “I’ve bought to belief that anyone else is doing the actual similar thing. That aspect is no distinct from what I have skilled in 20 a long time of my have part.”

Gronkowski was an All-Pro in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017. He had 43 receptions for 682 yards and a few TDs in 2018, his last time with the Patriots.

With out his favourite target, Brady experienced 1 of his worst non-personal injury seasons final 12 months, throwing for 4,057 yards with 24 TDs vs . 8 interceptions.

The Patriots, nonetheless, gained 12 online games and extended their string of consecutive playoff appearances to 11 before a sputtering offence contributed to a to start with-round reduction to the Tennessee Titans.