Groovin The Moo announces a massive lineup for 2020

Leading regional music festival Groovin The Moo has released the full lineup of its 2020 edition.

The announcement coincides with the return of Gang of Youths, which will occur across the country for the first time since Laneway 2019. Later this month, the Sydney rockers will also play a one-time Bushfire relief show in Melbourne.

In addition to The Cat Empire and The Veronicas, there are recently NME Awards 2020 winners such as Mallrat and Tones & I. The up-and-coming local acts E ^ ST, Slowly Slowly and Hayden James complete the lineup.

International acts featured at Groovin The Moo include a reunited Supergrass, teenage rapper Bhad Babie, R&B hit maker Kelis, and hip hop collective The Sugarhill Gang. American singer Clairo, viral country artist Blanco Brown and celebrated rapper YBN Cordae will also perform.

“We’re really looking forward to GTM2020,” promoter Steve Haplin said in a statement. “There is something for everyone with this line-up, and we can’t wait to open the gates at every show.”

The festival will span six remote and regional areas, starting with Wayville in South Australia in late April and ending with Maitland in New South Wales in early May.

Tickets for Bendigo, Bunbury and Canberra will go on sale tomorrow morning (February 11th) at 8 a.m. local time for each region.

Tickets for Maitland, Townsville and Wayville will follow on February 12, also at 8 a.m. local time.

All tickets are available through Moshtix and the Groovin The Moo website.

Groovin The Moo 2020 lineup

AJ Tracey

Bhad Bhabie

Blanco Brown

The cat kingdom

Channel Tres

Clairo

Darude

Dope lemon

E ^ ST

youth gang

Hayden James

Kelis

Kira Puru

Mallrat

Manu Crooks

Maxo Kream

Ruby Fields

San Cisco

Slowly slowly

Sugarhill Gang

Supergrass

Sounds and me

The Veronikas

WAAX

YBN Cordae

Groovin The Moo 2020 concerts

Wayville, Adelaide Showground (April 24)

Canberra, exhibition park (25)

Bunbury, Hay Park (26)

Bendigo, Prince of Wales Showground (May 2nd)

Townsville, Murray Sports Complex (3)

Maitland, Maitland exhibition grounds (9)