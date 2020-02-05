Ground Zero in Wuhan is an “apocalyptic wasteland”

Deserted streets, food and medical quarrels, fearful residents who are afraid of being too close.

It sounds like a scene from a dystopian film, but right now it’s the reality on the streets of the Chinese city at the epicenter of the deadly corona virus.

“It is an apocalyptic wasteland.”

Lyubov Ahuja is stranded with her dog Arwen in Wuhan, China. (Lyubov Ahuja)

Lyubov Ahuja, an Australian citizen studying Wuhan in Hubei Province, has been stranded in the city since she was quarantined to curb the spread of the virus.

“When I left my house on the first day after the quarantine was announced, you had no idea that it was deadly quiet,” the 21-year-old told nine.com.au.

“Not a single shop was open. I went to three different supermarkets in very different areas.

“The only thing that makes people leave their homes is the need for resources.”

The normally busy city of Wuhan is deserted. (Lyubov Ahuja)

Ms. Ahuja lived in Wuhan for a year and a half while studying a Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery at Tongji Medical College.

The Ukrainian-born has lived in Australia for 13 years. first on the Gold Coast and lastly in Canberra, where her parents and younger sisters still live.

“My parents are pretty worried about everything that has been announced, my father really desperately wants me to come home. And all my siblings are little girls, they are very worried about me and just repeat what my parents tell them: ‘come home, we want you home, why can’t you come home?’

In the two weeks since the quarantine came into force, Ms. Ahuja saw only one other person and only left the house when it was necessary to take care of herself and her dog Arwen.

This time of the year would normally be busy with Chinese New Year celebrations. (Lyubov Ahuja)

“Everyone is paranoid, wears masks, everyone covers himself completely. There is this feeling of paranoia under everyone when you just look at everyone else who thinks that they may be sick.

“Everyone will just run, push, push, and try to get as much food as possible.

“Even though I have two masks on me and a huge jacket and hood that cover my hair and hands, I’m still sometimes afraid to breathe,” she said.

Ms. Ahuja was in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade because she was evacuated, but is concerned about her dog.

It has been described as apocalyptic. (Lyubov Ahuja)

“A likely scenario is that I won’t be on an outbound flight because I choose not to leave because I have a pet.

“Because of Chinese New Year and everyone who leaves and leaves their pets, there are no spaces in the pet board and I cannot leave them behind.”

She also fears that although she is now perfectly healthy, she may increase her chances of getting coronavirus if she is on the flight and then enters a detention center with others.

“If I hadn’t been sick before – which I definitely know I am not because I am completely isolated – I would get on a plane and stay in the same facility as God knows how many hundreds of other people if I wasn’t sick before I definitely had a much, much higher risk of getting sick now, which also worries me a lot. “

Everyone in the city is paranoid and scared. (Lyubov Ahuja)

Despite the fear and isolation, Ms. Ahuja said that she has had an impression of solidarity between people in the closed city since then.

“It has been reported that in some complexes, many people shout” 武汉 武汉 “(Wǔhàn jiāyóu) from their apartment windows, meaning” Wuhan is going to continue “.

“I thought it was pretty powerful and it seems that people are coming together in this desperate time, which I think the world really needs at the moment.”

Coronavirus deaths have increased to 492 worldwide and more than 24,000 cases have been reported.

In Australia, an eight-year-old boy was tested for the disease in Queensland, while a pregnant woman in Perth was also isolated.