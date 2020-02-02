Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

PUXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania – The most famous marmot in Pennsylvania said on Sunday: “Spring will be early, that’s for sure.”

At sunrise on Groundhog Day, inner circle members wearing Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat revealed the prediction of the cuddly oracle – its 134th, according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Woken up by the chants of the crowd of “Phil!” the groundhog was hoisted in the air for the assembly to greet before making its decision. He then grabbed a driver’s glove as a member of his entourage announced that spring would come early this year.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend which says that if a fur rodent casts a shadow on February 2, winter continues. Otherwise, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided in advance by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. It is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

In the past five years – from 2015 to 2019 – Phil has predicted another six winter weeks three times and an early spring twice. According to documents dating back to 1887, the Pennsylvanian prognosticator predicted more than 100 times winter, making forecasts for this year generally scarce.

