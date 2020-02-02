Groundhog Day: an ancient tradition

It comes every year in the early days of February. A furry animal is held up in the air, national news agencies flock to western Pennsylvania, and residents and viewers alike are waiting for its winter forecast. What’s the big deal you could ask

It all started on February 2, 1887 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania (try saying this city five times faster!). The tradition itself has its roots in a religious practice in which clergymen bless and distribute candles so that people can use them as a source of heat. These candles symbolized the length and intensity of the upcoming winter.

Before the Germans came to America, they continued the tradition, but used a small animal, the hedgehog, as a winter predictor. When we arrived in Pennsylvania, tradition changed to the marmot we know and watch today.

When the groundhog, which is considered to be Punxsutawney Phil, sees its shadow, tradition has it that we have six more winter weeks ahead of us. If he doesn’t see his shadow, an early spring is on the way!

While you should definitely stay with the KWWL weather team for the current forecast, this long and entertaining spectacle is a lot of fun. What happened this year?

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this year: NO! Early spring (possibly) here we come!